Taron Egerton reveals plans to film Kingsman 3 next year

By Alice Dear

Taron Egerton joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week where he spilled the beans about Kingsman 3.

Taron Egerton, 32, has revealed that there are plans to film a third Kingsman movie.

The Eddie The Eagle, Rocketman and Billionaire Boys Club actor joined Heart's Dev Griffin on Thursday night to chat about his new Apple TV series, Black Bird.

During the interview, Taron opened up about plans to create Kingsman 3, revealing that there is a script in the works.

He told Dev: "It's something that Matthew Vaughn, the man behind the franchise, we talk about it all the time.

"There is a script and I really want to do it, I'd like to do one more to kind of complete the trilogy. It's just about figuring out the schedule."

He added: "I think we're hoping to do next year, maybe the second half of next year, but that's not confirmed."

