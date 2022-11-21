Exclusive

Matilda The Musical creator Tim Minchin chats about new movie adaptation

21 November 2022, 20:30

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Tim Minchin caught up with Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk all about his new film, Matilda the Musical.

Tim Minchin, 47, revealed to Heart's Dev Griffin this week that the film, Matilda the Musical, has been 10 years in the making.

Back in 2008, Tim started writing the lyrics and composing the music for the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's famous book Matilda, originally published in 1988.

Now, the hit musical has been made into a film, starring Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, and Tim has been sharing some details ahead of the cinema release.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

