Exclusive

Tom Hardy reveals his favourite character of all time

Tom Hardy love to doom scroll. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Tom Hardy, star of the action film Venom: The Last Dance., joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to tell all about this exciting new film.

Tom Hardy was Dev's guest on Heart Evenings this week and the leading man had plenty to say about his social media habits!

While opening up about his love for skateboarding dogs and jiu-jitsu, the acting legend discussed his new film 'Venom: The Last Dance', which sees him return as the iconic Eddie Brock.

Tom also told Dev who his favourite character to play is, as well as revealing what he discovered upon googling himself...

