Amanda Holden releases debut album Songs From My Heart

Amanda Holden's new LP is out today. Picture: Heart

Heart's very own Amanda Holden has gone back to her musical roots with a stunning album celebrating her favourite songs from the theatre.

Amanda Holden might just be the busiest woman in showbiz.

Between being a mum and presenting Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston, she's a Britain's Got Talent judge, actress, author, avid runner and now she's released a brand new album (she gets even busier if you include all her hilarious Instagram and TikTok content, too).

Although she is best known for her involvement on BGT, singing has always been Amanda's first love, and now she's able to share her own talent, and some timeless tracks from the stage with her new album, which is released today, October 2.

Amanda says: “People think they know who I am because they see me being loud and outrageous on the television or radio. That is a part of me but really I’m all about my family.

"This album is all the songs I’ve loved in my life, sung for the people who mean the most to me. It’s a very emotional album that everyone can relate to.

"I had a tape recorder as a little girl and would sing into it dreaming of this moment.

"There is a story behind every song on the album, celebrating life, love and loss - the darkest and happiest moments in my life so far. It is literally my heart laid bare.”

What musical theatre songs are featured on Songs From My Heart?

1. Not While I’m Around (Sweeney Todd)

2. With You (Ghost)

3. Don’t Cry For Me Argentina (Evita)

4. When She Loved Me (Toy Story)

5. Hushabye Mountain (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang)

6. A Thousand Years (Twilight)

7. I Know Him So Well (with Sheridan Smith) (Chess)

8. I Dreamed a Dream (Les Miserables)

9. Over the Rainbow (Wizard of Oz)

10. Somewhere (West Side Story)

11. As If We Never said Goodbye (Sunset Boulevard)

12. Tightrope (The Greatest Showman)

13. Lullaby (Goodnight My Love)

Where can I buy Amanda Holden's album?

On CD, Amazon, £10.99

Where can I stream Amanda Holden's album?

On Spotify