Heart Breakfast birthday message: How to get a shout out on Jamie and Amanda's school run party

23 March 2022, 12:52

Get your birthday message read out on Heart Breakfast
Get your birthday message read out on Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart

Here's how you get a birthday shout out on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you or a loved one are celebrating their birthday soon, you can let Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden know.

Every weekday at 8:30am, Jamie and Amanda hold their special school run party where they read out the messages of a few lucky listeners celebrating their birthdays.

How do you get a birthday shout out on Heart Breakfast?

If you want your birthday message read out on Heart Breakfast, you can text Jamie and Amanda on the phone number 82122.

It is best to text the day before to make sure your message reaches us on time.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

