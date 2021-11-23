Chris and Rosie Ramsey debate when Christmas begins
23 November 2021, 14:19
When does Christmas officially start for you? We asked Chris and Rosie Ramsey - and their answer might surprise you!
The hilarious hosts of podcast Shagged Married Annoyed visited Heart Breakfast and ended up chatting about when Christmas truly begins.
Do you agree with Chris or Rosie Ramsey?
Tweet us @thisisheart and let us know!
Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart
- Listen live and catch-up on Global Player
- Listen on DAB, FM and smart speaker
- Listen to Sh**ged Married Annoyed on Global Player now