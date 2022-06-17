Exclusive

Jamie and Amanda's breakfast ice cream taste test!

17 June 2022, 09:51

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden put their marmite and bacon flavoured ice cream to the test.

With many parts of the UK set to experience the hottest day of the year so far – with highs of 34 degrees in some areas – ice cream sales are predicted to increase by 450 per cent.

Now, ice cream isn't exactly a breakfast dish, and so Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden have created two breakfast flavours; marmite on toast ice cream from Amanda and bacon sandwich ice cream from Jamie.

These unconventional flavours have now been put to the test on the streets of Leicester Square, so whose flavour was the most popular?

You can watch the entire video and taste test in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

When are the train strikes starting and when do they end?

Train strike 2022: Start and end times, companies affected and National Rail's temporary timetable

Travel

Harry asked the crown for help finding his teacher

Harry Styles stops concert to find his school teacher in crowd

Celebrities

Father's Day takes place this Sunday

10 powerful and meaningful Father's Day quotes

Lifestyle

There are things you need to bear in mind before stripping off in your back garden...(stock images)

Police warning over sunbathing naked in your own garden

Lifestyle

Can you breathe through your nose mid-sentence?

Just 1% of people can do this weird thing with their body - are you in the minority?

Lifestyle

Shayne Ward has welcomed his second baby

Shayne Ward welcomes 'surprise' baby boy - after doctors told them it was a girl

Celebrities

A landlord cannot immediately deny a request to have a pet in a rented property

Landlords must allow renters to have pets in new Government plans

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has posted pics of her enjoying the new hot tub

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford poses in new £27k 'swimming pool' hot tub

Celebrities

An expert has revealed how often you should be washing your pillows

Bed expert reveals how often we should be washing our pillows

Lifestyle

Ryan Gosling is playing Ken in the live-action remake of Barbie

Ryan Gosling transforms into Ken in first-look of new Barbie film

TV & Movies

A Matilda reboot is in the works

First look at Matilda reboot - with Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchball

TV & Movies

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

Lifestyle

Blue Ivy looked so much like her mum Beyoncé at the NBA finals this week

Blue Ivy, 10, is the spitting image of mum Beyoncé in new pictures

Showbiz

Billie Faiers is pregnant with her third child

Billie Faiers announces she's pregnant with her third child

Celebrities

Fans of Squid Game can apply to take part in a real-life version of the show

Netflix announces real-life Squid Game reality show with £3.7m prize

TV & Movies