Jamie and Amanda's breakfast ice cream taste test!

By Alice Dear

Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden put their marmite and bacon flavoured ice cream to the test.

With many parts of the UK set to experience the hottest day of the year so far – with highs of 34 degrees in some areas – ice cream sales are predicted to increase by 450 per cent.

Now, ice cream isn't exactly a breakfast dish, and so Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden have created two breakfast flavours; marmite on toast ice cream from Amanda and bacon sandwich ice cream from Jamie.

These unconventional flavours have now been put to the test on the streets of Leicester Square, so whose flavour was the most popular?

