Heart Breakfast's Leap Year Proposals

12 February 2020, 09:44

February 29 is a time when women traditionally propose to men
February 29 is a time when women traditionally propose to men. Picture: Getty

If you want to make the most of 2020 being a leap year and plan a non-traditional proposal, then we want to hear from you.

2020 is a leap year which means all the old fashioned rules for proposals are off - and traditionally, women are the ones getting down on one knee come February 29

We want to celebrate this on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden.

THIS LEAP YEAR, HEART WANTS TO HELP YOU PROPOSE!

If you’re looking for a special way to propose to your significant other this leap year, what could be more special than proposing live on the Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda?

If you’d be interested, please leave some details below and we might just get back to you, and help make your proposal one that you’ll remember for the rest of your life! 

We will be in touch soon if we need more information or want to feature you on the show. Thanks!

