Exclusive

Lioness Alessia Russo says she’s determined to ‘keep young girls inspired’ after Euro win

England football star Alessia Russo spoke to Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Fresh from her incredible Euro 2022 win, Lioness Alessia Russo joined us on Heart Breakfast this morning.

The football star has gone down in history after scoring a goal in the final of the women’s Euro.

And now she has opened up to Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman about wanting to keep young girls interested in the sport.

“After this tournament, we want the legacy of football to continue,” Alessia said.

Alessia Russo scored a goal at the Euro 2022 final. Picture: Alamy

“Right now 63% of girls have access to playing football in PE. We want to continue the growth of the women’s game, every boy can play so now we want every girl to play.”

Alessia added: “The tournament was amazing and the crowds and the nation got behind us, we want to keep the young girls inspired.”

