Exclusive

Noah Kahan teases upcoming song with Lewis Capaldi

Noah Kahan spoke to Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Noah Kahan joined Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman to chat about his upcoming tour, dealing with imposter syndrome and his friendship with Lewis Capaldi.

Noah Kahan, 27, has opened up to Heart Breakfast about dealing with imposter syndrome following his meteoric rise to fame.

After achieving mainstream success with his hit song Stick Season, Noah is embarking on a tour which will see him visit locations across Europe, before heading onto the festival scene.

As he spends time in the UK, the 27-year-old revealed his love for Chelsea football club, confessing that he hasn't missed a match since 2009!

The American singer also teased an upcoming collaboration with Lewis Capaldi, as well as opening up about why he looks up to the Scottish star.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

