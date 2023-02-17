Exclusive

Paul Rudd regrets being in final Friends episode

17 February 2023, 13:38 | Updated: 17 February 2023, 13:40

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Paul Rudd joined JK and Kelly on Heart Breakfast this morning to talk about his new film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Paul Rudd has admitted he wishes he’d never been in the ‘emotional’ final episode of Friends.

Paul is starring in the brand new film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and came into the Heart Breakfast studio to chat about it.

But talk soon turned to Friends, when JK asked if he enjoyed filming with the cast Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller).

“It was really fun and they were great,” he said, continuing: “The whole thing was a bit surreal to be a part of that.”

Paul Rudd starred in Friends from 2002 to the end in 2004
Paul Rudd starred in Friends from 2002 to the end in 2004. Picture: Alamy

Paul joined the show in 2002 as Mike Hannigan, Phoebe's love interest and third husband.

He went on to add that he felt ‘strange’ being in the last episode, explaining: “I came really near the end. I never knew I was going to be in as many as I was.

“But it also felt strange. I was in that last episode and I thought ‘I shouldn't be here, I’m getting a front row seat to things I’m not supposed to see’.”

Paul added: “They were all crying, it was all emotional. I felt very privileged but I was like ‘oh I just want to sit back here and not get in the way’.”

JK then asked if there was a Friends WhatsApp chat, to which he added: “If there is, I’m not on it.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is released in cinemas today (Friday 17th February).

Watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Thanks to a pair of clever glasses, Kristin was able to see her special day in colour.

Colour blind bride sees groom’s green eyes for first time on wedding day

Weddings

The scheme aims to reduce the number of obese people in Britain.

Brits trying to lose weight eligible for shopping vouchers and cinema tickets

Lifestyle

Ant and Dec announce new behind-the-scenes show about their working lives

Ant and Dec announce new behind-the-scenes show about their working lives

Celebrities

Montessori teacher Megi decided to remove some classic children's books from her shelves.

Teacher explains why she refuses to read Paddington Bear and Goldilocks in class

Parenting

Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming moment between Joe Swash and baby Belle

Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming moment between Joe Swash and baby Belle

Celebrities

Gary Lucy has broken his silence on his split with Laura Anderson

Gary Lucy breaks silence on Laura Anderson baby news after 'devastating' split

Celebrities

The Hollywood star's family confirmed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia as family share heartbreaking statement

Celebrities

A woman was charged £100 for picking her children late up from school

Mum forced to pay teacher £100 for being an hour late to pick up child from school

Lifestyle

The comedian told fans his girlfriend Grace and baby girl were finally home.

Seann Walsh shares first photos of baby daughter after girlfriend gives birth

Celebrities

The iconic star surprised the judges this week when he was unmasked as Gnome.

The Masked Singer US judges in tears as Dick Van Dyke, 97, is unmasked

TV & Movies

Helen Flanagan hit back at trolls who criticised her Valentine's Day look.

Helen Flanagan calls out cruel trolls who labelled her 'tacky and unclassy'

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out guest in tears with beautiful gesture

Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out guest in tears with beautiful gesture

Celebrities

Brides are wearing white bejewelled Crocs down the aisle.

Brides split opinion after wearing white Crocs on their wedding day

Weddings

Love Island's Laura Anderson is expecting her first baby

How old is Laura Anderson and who was her partner on Love Island?

Celebrities

Love Island's Laura Anderson is pregnant

Love Island's Laura Anderson and Hollyoaks' Gary Lucy expecting first baby together

Celebrities