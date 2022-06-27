Exclusive

Peter Crouch recalls moment he had to dance for Prince William

Peter Crouch joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Peter Crouch opened up about the moment he had to dance for Prince William on Heart Breakfast today.

The former England player joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on the show to chat about his brand new show Peter Crouch: Save Our Beautiful Game.

But he quickly opened up about the time he was asked to dance in front of Prince William.

Peter Crouch is famous for his robot dance. Picture: Getty Images

Football fans will know Peter is famous for his robot dance, which he used to perform for crowds whenever he scored a goal.

Recalling the moment he had to show off the move to the Duke of Cambridge, Peter told Jamie and Amanda: "We were playing for England and William had an audience with us.

"One of the lads said 'do you want to see it?' I said 'this is so embarrassing' and I could see cameras. But I thought the future king of England is asking me to do it I’m going to have to."

