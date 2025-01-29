Propose on Heart Breakfast! Let Jamie and Amanda help with your Valentine's Day engagement

We want to hear from people wanting to propose. Picture: Heart

By Heart

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

And this year on Heart Breakfast, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden want to make it the most special Valentine’s of your life.

Maybe you want to propose to your other half in epic fashion, or you might want to renew your vows.

If there’s someone special in your life, then we want to hear from you!

And of course, Jamie and Amanda might even have a couple of surprises up their sleeves to help you out…

Get in touch below! Tell us who you are, who your ‘someone special’ is, and why you want to make this the best Valentine’s Day ever.