Exclusive

Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how you can introduce our Christmas song!

18 November 2024, 08:00

Jamie and Amanda's Sleeps 'til Santa is back for 2023
Jamie and Amanda's Sleeps 'til Santa is back for 2023. Picture: Global

By Tom Eames

Every weekday morning at 7am and 8am in December, Jamie and Amanda will be getting the nation ready for Christmas with Heart's special song: 'Sleeps 'Til Santa'!

It’s the most recognisable, catchiest, and most Christmassy song on the radio, guaranteed to fill you with festive cheer. 

Starting on Monday, December 2nd, every weekday morning at 7am and 8am, Jamie & Amanda will be getting the nation ready for Christmas with 'Sleeps 'Til Santa'!

It truly is the perfect festive injection while you’re getting ready for school, and the ultimate school run sing-along.

And we want YOU to join in the fun… We’re looking for loud, enthusiastic and Christmas-crazy kids aged 12 and under to come on Heart Breakfast with Jamie & Amanda to introduce 'Sleeps 'Til Santa' to the nation!

Help us count down the days until Santa's arrival every weekday morning throughout December.

Nominate your child below, and we could be calling you back!

Also, you can play the 'Sleeps 'Til Santa' song whenever you like at home on Amazon Alexa via Global Player! Just say 'Alexa, launch Heart's Sleeps til Santa'.

Thanks for getting involved in Sleeps 'Til Santa 2024! Leave your details and we will do our best to get back to you. Someone from Heart Breakfast could be calling you back soon...

And if you want to sing along at home, here's the lyrics to our famous song:

Sleeps 'til Santa Lyrics

Twenty-four sleeps to go,

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa,

Twenty-four sleeps til the big fat fella comes down you chimney and brings you presents and drinks your beer

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa!

Twenty-four sleeps to go,

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa,

Twenty-four sleeps til the big fat fella comes down you chimney and brings you presents and drinks your beer

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa!

While shepherds watch their flocks by night, whilst seated on the ground,

The angel of the Lord came down and glory shone around,

Twenty-four sleeps to go,

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa,

Twenty-four sleeps til the big fat fella comes down you chimney and brings you presents and drinks your beer

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa!

