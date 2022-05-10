Exclusive

Tom Kerridge takes on Heart Breakfast's disgusting food challenge

Tom Kerridge appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden this morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Kerridge had a nasty surprise on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden this morning.

The Michelin-starred TV chef appeared on the show to chat about the return of his Pub in the Park festival, which kicks off this weekend.

But Jamie and Amanda put his food knowledge to the test when they decided to play a game of Tom Kerridge’s Breakfast Gauntlet.

The pair gave Tom some food trivia questions and for each question he got right, they added something delicious to his breakfast.

But for each one he got wrong, they added something disgusting.

Tom Kerridge is back with his Pub in the Park. Picture: Alamy

With a base of Weetabix, the first question Tom was playing for either milk or spaghetti hoops and all he had to do was name three bands which had food in their title.

Unfortunately, Tom only managed to get one right, which means Amanda poured a tin of spaghetti all over his cereal.

Next up, Tom was asked what food item the Queen requests the most, and while he guessed toast, the right answer is actually venison burgers.

Chopped up banana was then added to his brekkie, before the final question was asked about Dr Who’s favourite food.

Despite a very good guess of fish fingers and custard, Jamie and Amanda revealed the correct answer is Jelly babies.

This meant Tom had to tuck into a bowl of Weetabix, spaghetti hoops, banana and hot dog water.

You can see him take a bite in the player above.

Meanwhile, Pub in the Park is returning for the sixth year and will see the likes of Rag’n’Bone Man, Sister Sledge and McFly performing.

Tom said: “The first one is this weekend in Marlow, we’re so excited.

“This year there’s an amazing energy, people are excited to be eating, drinking, having a wonderful time and seeing live bands."

He added: “It’s the ultimate beer garden and it’s family friendly as well.”

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart