Mark Wright gushes about becoming an uncle after sister Jess announces pregnancy

6 December 2021, 20:03

By Heart reporter

Mark Wright told Heart listeners that he can't wait to be "the best uncle" when two new babies are born next year.

Mark Wright has shared his joy at becoming an uncle twice over in 2022.

He told listeners of his Heart show that at the end of the summer he was left in tears when his brother Josh revealed he and his wife were expecting a baby.

And then there was more happy news from his older sister, Jess, and her "lovely fiancé Will".

He said: "It is such a special feeling knowing that you’ve got a little baby on the way, right now, our family we are experiencing it at the moment - not me we’re not pregnant just yet.

Jess and Mark Wright pictured in April 2019
Jess and Mark Wright pictured in April 2019. Picture: Getty

"It’s such a special thing. It’s these invaluable moments that count most. Nothing else counts but these family times when you know there’s a little new member of the family coming in to join you.

"It’s been a really special couple of weeks.

"My mum has been literally reaching for grandkids for so long now she’s getting two at once, eight weeks apart!

"But uncle mark, he will be the best. That is a fact!"

