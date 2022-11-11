Heart listener misses out on £150,000 – but walks away with £25,000!

By Alice Dear

Nicole decided not to shout 'Heart Show Me The Money' and missed out on the £150,000 cash prize.

Heart Show Me The Money's second £150,000 offer was revealed on Pandora's show today.

Nicole entered our competition and ended up on air with Pandora with a guaranteed £25,000.

However, she had to make the choice whether to take the money or shout 'Heart Show Me The Money' and be given a new amount which could have been lower or higher than £25,000.

Nicole decided £25,000 was too much to risk and took the money, only to discover she could have walked away with £150,000.

