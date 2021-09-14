Married At First Sight UK fans spot more ‘proof’ Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson are still together

14 September 2021, 07:42

MAFS UK fans think Morag and Luke are still together
MAFS UK fans think Morag and Luke are still together. Picture: Instagram
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Are Morag and Luke still together? The pair have hinted they have stayed married after MAFS UK.

Married at First Sight UK is giving us all the drama this autumn, with partner swapping, cheating and a dramatic exit.

One couple who seem to find themselves in the centre of it all is Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson.

These two didn’t exactly get off to the best start, with Morag, 31, repeatedly vocalising her concerns about her partner’s image.

But this week, the pair have seemingly patched things up, with Veterinary Nurse Morag apologising and giving her husband a jar full of compliments in a bid to boost his self esteem.

And it looks like these two could have gone the distance, as MAFS UK fans have spotted a major clue about their relationship status.

Taking to Instagram, Luke, 36, recently posted a photo with a friend, writing: “Venturing out for the first time, eeeeek. Been let out 😉”

In the snap, Luke’s left hand is strategically placed in his pocket to hide his wedding ring finger.

Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK
Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram

One fan said: “Left hand in pocket eh…”, to which Luke replied with the tears of joy emoji.

This comes after Morag also sparked speculation she was still married with her very own Instagram picture last week.

She shared a black-and-white photo of herself as she cut a three-tier wedding cake that featured a 'Married At First Sight' sign in gold.

She wrote alongside it: "Had the best night celebrating with friends and family last night.

"The weddings were kept really small and couldn’t have all our loved ones there. So last night certainly made up for it".

One follower then replied: "Oh I love you two together I really hope you make it", to which Morag responded with several fingers crossed emojis.

"Does this mean that you are still together?" asked another, with Morag adding the lip-sealed emoji.

A third fan then wrote: "I hope you are still together, he is so lovely and you need to look beyond what you’ve ordered, or you’ll never find someone! xx".

To which she said: "He is an absolute angel. And you’re not wrong. Everyday I’m learning and growing. Xx".

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby left red-faced as she is caught asking for lunch in This Morning blunder

Holly Willoughby left red-faced as she is caught asking for lunch in This Morning blunder

Celebrities

Megan and Robert were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey?
Franky and Marilyse have been matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Franky Spencer and Marilyse Corrigan?
Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling?
Amy and Josh were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Amy Christophers and Josh Christie?

Trending on Heart

The most populat baby names from the last 20 years have been revealed

The most popular baby names of the last 20 years - including Emily and Joshua

Lifestyle

Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson?
Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson?
Ant and Nikita were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Nikita and Ant and where are they now?
Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou?
Married at First Sight is on at 9pm

What time is Married at First Sight UK on tonight?

Longcroft School has angered parents over their school uniform policy

Parents who spent £109 on Dr Martens furious as school ban 'unsuitable' shoes

Lifestyle

A bride has invoiced her 'no-show' guests £180

Newlyweds invoice guests £180 for not turning up to their wedding

Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston has denied reports that she dated David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston speaks out on 'bizarre' David Schwimmer romance rumours

Celebrities

Meet this year’s Great British Bake Off contestants

Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants: Meet the 12 new bakers including a retired nurse and vegan student

Great British Bake Off

Norris Cole has passed away in Coronation Street

Is Norris Cole from Coronation Street dead and what happened to him?
Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her jumper and trousers from the high street

Celebrities

A fire ripped through EastEnders last night

Who died in EastEnders last night?

Turkey could be taken off the red list

Full list of countries which could be added to the green and red travel lists this week

News

Saira Khan has said she 'tolerated' her Loose Women co-stars

Saira Khan says she 'tolerated' Loose Women co-stars in new interview