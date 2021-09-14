Married At First Sight UK fans spot more ‘proof’ Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson are still together

MAFS UK fans think Morag and Luke are still together. Picture: Instagram

Are Morag and Luke still together? The pair have hinted they have stayed married after MAFS UK.

Married at First Sight UK is giving us all the drama this autumn, with partner swapping, cheating and a dramatic exit.

One couple who seem to find themselves in the centre of it all is Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson.

These two didn’t exactly get off to the best start, with Morag, 31, repeatedly vocalising her concerns about her partner’s image.

But this week, the pair have seemingly patched things up, with Veterinary Nurse Morag apologising and giving her husband a jar full of compliments in a bid to boost his self esteem.

And it looks like these two could have gone the distance, as MAFS UK fans have spotted a major clue about their relationship status.

Taking to Instagram, Luke, 36, recently posted a photo with a friend, writing: “Venturing out for the first time, eeeeek. Been let out 😉”

In the snap, Luke’s left hand is strategically placed in his pocket to hide his wedding ring finger.

Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram

One fan said: “Left hand in pocket eh…”, to which Luke replied with the tears of joy emoji.

This comes after Morag also sparked speculation she was still married with her very own Instagram picture last week.

She shared a black-and-white photo of herself as she cut a three-tier wedding cake that featured a 'Married At First Sight' sign in gold.

She wrote alongside it: "Had the best night celebrating with friends and family last night.

"The weddings were kept really small and couldn’t have all our loved ones there. So last night certainly made up for it".

One follower then replied: "Oh I love you two together I really hope you make it", to which Morag responded with several fingers crossed emojis.

"Does this mean that you are still together?" asked another, with Morag adding the lip-sealed emoji.

A third fan then wrote: "I hope you are still together, he is so lovely and you need to look beyond what you’ve ordered, or you’ll never find someone! xx".

To which she said: "He is an absolute angel. And you’re not wrong. Everyday I’m learning and growing. Xx".