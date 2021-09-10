What channel is Married at First Sight UK on and how can I watch it?

Here's how to watch Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What channel is it on and what time can I watch it?

Married at First Sight UK is back with a bang, 16 new contestants signed up hoping to find The One.

It’s fair to say things haven’t exactly run smoothly, with Nikita being kicked out in the first week and Ant Poole having to leave the show with her.

Then there was Jordon Mundell’s kiss with Megan Wolfe, despite being coupled up with Alexis Economou.

Married at First Sight UK is on E4. Picture: Channel 4

So, if you have missed any of the drama and want to catch up, here’s what you need to know…

What channel is Married at First Sight UK on?

You can tune into Married at First Sight UK on E4, which is free to those who have Freeview, Sky, Virgin and BT TVs.

What time is Married at First Sight UK on?

It airs every Monday-Thursday at 9pm, while you can catch up on the series so far on All4.

There have so far been five series of the UK version of the show with the first one kicking off back in 2015.

But while previous seasons only saw a few couples tie the knot, series five has seen all the contestants move into the same apartment block for the first time.

Taking inspiration from the Australian version of the show, the couples also reconvene at weekly commitment ceremonies and have explosive dinner parties.

MAFS UK star Amy Christophers, 34, recently told The Sun: “MAFS makes Love Island look like Downton Abbey.

“Expect explosive dinner parties, drunken commitment ceremonies with lots of tears and swapping spouses.

“Sometimes I thought I was on that other programme Wife Swap.”

Former Aussie MAFS dating expert Mel Schilling was also asked if there would be cheating, to which she told the publication: “All I can say is yes to all of the above.

“I came to the UK expecting the contributors to be a bit more reserved, which is just a stereotype, as I was very wrong and pleasantly surprised.”