Married At First Sight UK application 2022: How to apply for the next series

How can I apply for Married at First Sight UK 2022?

Married at First Sight UK has been giving us all the drama over on E4.

Back in February, 16 contestants were matched based on their personality traits and tied the knot with their partners having never met before.

And while meeting on a TV show might not be the most conventional love story, it is certainly something to tell the grandkids.

So, if you want to be a part of the show, here’s what we know about applying for Married at First Sight UK 2022.

How can you apply to be on Married At First Sight UK 2022?

With series six of MAFS UK currently airing, series seven is probably a little while off.

Back in February 2021, MAFS producers asked for singletons to apply by sending some details to marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk.

They specified all applicants must be aged 18 or over and be prepared to marry the person the show’s experts match you with.

It’s best to follow the @mafsuk Instagram to stay updated as to when the applications will open up again.

But it looks like the competition is tough as producers revealed that more than 1,500 people applied for the current series.

They said: “Chosen from an initial pool of over 1500 applicants, individuals each seeking long-term love have been carefully assessed by a panel of experts in the fields of psychology, social & evolutionary anthropology and theology.

“Once matched by the experts the highly compatible couples will prepare to enter into a legally-binding marriage with a complete stranger – meeting for the very first time at their own wedding.’”

Meanwhile, Michelle and Owen from series five previously told us all about the application process and how they were matched.

Speaking to us exclusively at Heart.co.uk, Michelle revealed contestants had to go to a ‘single’s day’ after applying.

“You started off by sending in an application video online,” she told us, continuing: "And then you have a couple of phone calls with a producer from the show, where they get to know you a bit better.

“After that you get invited to the ‘single’s day’, where you meet the experts. Then if they think they have a good match for you, the experts do some more digging, they spoke to my family and friends (they even called Owen’s ex-girlfriend)!”

Owen went on to say he ‘didn’t expect’ the amount of detail the process involved, as he explained he was quizzed 'for hours', while his friends and family were also interviewed.