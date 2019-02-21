More people living in million pound homes

There has been a rise in the number of people across the region living in homes worth at least £1million.

A study from Zoopla found 34,367 homes in the South West were valued at million-plus prices in Februay, 650 more than the year before.

Bristol leads the way in the region with more than 4700 million-plus homes

But it is a different story elsewhere with the number of 'property millionaires' across Britain falling by nearly 35,000 over the past year, mainly because of the softening housing market in London and the South East

Stamp duty changes have also pushed up the cost of buying homes in the upper price range.