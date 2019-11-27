These are the films that will be on TV on Christmas day

The Christmas TV schedule has been released. Picture: Getty/Pixar/Warner Bros

The BBC has officially revealed its movie line-up for Christmas Day.

There's plenty of TV to get excited about over the festive period, including Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special and of course, the Gavin and Stacey reunion.

If that wasn’t enough, now there's even more reason to stay in our PJs on December 25th, as the BBC has announced what films it will be showing over the holidays.

And it’s good news for the little ones in your family, as Finding Dory and Paddington 2 have made the line up.

The big movie on Christmas Day will be Pixar animation Finding Dory, which tells the story of Finding Nemo favourite Dory on the search for her parents.

While US chat show host Ellen DeGeneres voices the main character, stars Idris Elba and Dominic West also star as a pair of sea lions.

Meanwhile, there’s more family fun on Boxing Day as Paddington 2 will make its premiere on mainstream TV.

Across December, there are plenty of films to get stuck into on BBC One, including The Princess and the Frog, festive classic A Christmas Carol and Shrek Forever After.

Lady And The Tramp, Alice In Wonderland, The Socerer’s Apprentice and heartbreaking Disney favourite Up will also feature.

DreamWorks Holiday Classics on the list include Kung Fu Panda Holiday, Merry Madagascar, Shrek: Donkey's Carolling Christmas-tacular and The Madagascar Penguins In A Christmas Caper.

When it comes to TV, Gavin & Stacey will be taking centre stage as it makes its long-awaited comeback for a Christmas special.

Yesterday, fans of the show were given a first look at the episode, in a clip starring Uncle Bryn.

In the scenes, Bryn (Rob Brydon) is seen panicking as he hosts nearest and dearest for Christmas dinner.

Meanwhile Mrs Brown's Boys will have two extra episodes over Christmas and New Year and Call The Midwife is back for it’s own festive episode as well as Doctor Who.