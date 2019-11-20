The best Christmas party dresses on the high street for under £50

Find your perfect Christmas dress. Picture: Dorothy Perkins/Quiz/New Look/TU

By Naomi Bartram

If you want an outfit for that all important company drinks or friend's Xmas party, check out these dresses for under £50.

Trying to find that perfect Christmas dress can be stressful - especially if you have an important work party or family gathering coming up.

If you’re tired of trawling the internet and trekking up and down the highstreet, we’ve rounded up a list of the best dresses out there at the moment which won’t break the bank.

So, whether you’re looking for a smart/casual outfit, or an all-out sparkly number complete with satin and sequins - check out our edit to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Dorothy Perkins - Blue Midi Dress

Dorothy Perkins Blue Jacquard Keyhole Midi Dress. Picture: Dorothy Perkins

Price: £45

Sizes: 6-22

Dorothy Perkins' flattering blue midi dress is the perfect festive outfit if you want to avoid flat-out sparkles this year.

River Island - Wrap Pleated Midi Dress

River Island's wrap pleated midi dress. Picture: River Island

Price: £38

Sizes: 18-28

Get into the festivities with this seasonally coloured midi from River Island which features delicate pleats and a V neckline.

George at Asda - Black Foil Star Print Midi Dress

Asda Black Foil Star Print Midi Dress. Picture: Asda

Price: £20

Sizes: 8-24

Nothing says Christmas more than a star print dress with sparkles. So get into the spirit with this puffed sleeve silhouette.

TU at Sainsbury's - Purple Lace Jumpsuit

Sainsbury's Purple Double Layer Lace Jumpsuit. Picture: Sainsbury's

Price: £25

Sizes: 8-24

If you're looking for something different from the classic dress, a jumpsuit could be a great option. Dress it up with accessories for a super stylish look.

New Look - Black Spot Midi Wrap Dress

New Look Black Spot Print Plisse Midi Wrap Dress. Picture: New Look

Price: £25.99

Sizes: 6-12

You will make a statement in spots with this classic black dress. If you don't want to go all-out sparkles, this sexy midi is a great alternative.

Miss Selfridge - Nude Midi Wrap Dress

Miss Selfridge Nude Midi Wrap Dress. Picture: Miss Selfridge

Price: £33.75

Sizes: 4-18

Go full-on glamour in this old school silhouette which features a wrap around bodice and front split.

Red Herring - Ruched Sequin Wrap Dress

Red Herring Green Ruched Dress. Picture: Red Herring

Price: £35.00

Sizes: 8-20

It doesn't get any more Christmas-sy than this sequinned dress from Red Herring at Debenhams. Pair it with some nude heels and you're ready to go!

Next - Sequin T-Shirt Dress

Next Sequin T-Shirt Dress. Picture: Next

Price: £26

Sizes: 6-22 (Also in Tall)

Keeping the sparkle theme going, this T-Shirt dress is flattering on any shape. Worn with a faux-fur winter coat, this look would also take you through to the New Years Eve party.

Very - Floral Lace Overlay Pencil Dress

Very Floral Lace Overlay Pencil Dress. Picture: Very

Price: £40

Sizes: 8-20

Red is definitely the colour of the season, and this lace dress from Very is the perfect mix of sophistication and vibrancy. Team this with stiletto heels and minimal jewellery for maximum impact.

Matalan - Metallic Wrap Dress

Matalan Metallic Wrap Dress. Picture: Matalan

Price: £20

Sizes: 8-20

Get ready to turn heads in this metallic wrap dress which features a flattering low v-neck, adjustable waist tie and long gathered sleeves for a touch of 1970s flair.

TU at Sainsbury's - Sequin Stripe Shift Dress

TU Multicoloured Sequin Stripe Shift Dress. Picture: Sainsburys

Price: £35

Sizes: 8-24

This shift design had a round neck and three-quarter length sleeves which makes it the perfect party dress for the festive season. Team with heels and a clutch and dance the night away.

Miss Selfridge - Green Trapeze Dress

Dorothy Perkins Tiered Trapeze Dress. Picture: Dorothy Perkins

Price: £39.97

Sizes: 6-20

Showcase your inner glamour with this forest green tiered embellished trapeze sleeveless dress. Styled with some strappy heels and a simple bangle bracelet and you're ready to go.

Quiz - Red Glitter Bow Dress

Quiz Red Glitter Bow Front Knee Length Dress. Picture: Debenhams

Price: £35

Sizes: 6-16

You can come dressed as a real life Christmas present in this Bardot neckline piece.