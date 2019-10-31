What to buy your sister for Christmas 2019: Gift ideas that you'll want to keep yourself

Christmas presents for your sister. Picture: Hari and The Gang, Lily Charmed, Super Socks

By Naomi Bartram

Check out our incredible gift guide for your sister including jewellery and a personalised calendar...

She might have pulled off the head of your new dolls when you were kids, or ratted you out to your parents - but let’s face it, your sister is always there for you.

And with the Christmas season just around the corner, she definitely deserves to be spoilt.

But while you might be scratching your head wondering what you can get your nearest and dearest, we have some amazing ideas for you.

Check out our gift guide for your sister:

Charmed necklace

Lily Charmed necklace. Picture: Lily Charmed

Price: Starting at £35 from Lily Charmed

Why not make your sister smile this Christmas period with an adorable piece of jewellery? Lily Charmed pieces even come with dedicated personalised note cards and are made from 100% recycled silver.

Cosy jumper

Jumper from Hari and the Gang. Picture: Hari and the Gang

Price: £32 from Hari and the Gang

As the temperature drops, there's no better winter gift is than a jumper. This Vintage Rainbow crew neck sweatshirt make it the perfect casual sweat top for when you're chilling after the festive period.

Curl & Waves brush

Revamp Progloss Perfect Finish Brush. Picture: revamphair.com

Price: £59.99 from revamphair.com

Why not pamper your sibling with a styling brush so she can create perfect soft waves for the New Years Eve party?

Featuring a retractable bristle brush, your sibling can effortlessly copy plenty of celebrity styles from soft waves through to beautifully defined curls.

Best sister socks

Best sister socks by Super Socks. Picture: Super Socks

Price: £18.99 from Super Socks

Show your sister some love with a pair of personalised socks... with your face on.

Photo calendar

Personalised calendar by Vistaprint. Picture: Vistaprint

Price: Starting at £14.99 from Vistaprint

Reminisce your childhood with a personalised wall calendar for the New Year. At Vistaprint you can upload your own photos then personalise with pictures, captions and key dates.

Throws and cushions

Homeware by The Original Factory Shop. Picture: The Original Factory Shop throw

Price: Cushions - £12 and throws - £25 from The Original Factory Shop

If the rainy weather is making you want to redecorate, give your sister the gift of some new homeware. These cosy cushions and throws make the perfect winter warmers.

Pyjamas

Pyjamas by Kaleidoscope. Picture: Kaleidoscope

Price: £29.99 from Kaleidoscope

Christmas isn't the same without a pair of new pjs, and this star-printed combo will keep the festivities going past December 25th.

Slippers

Slippers from T.U.K. Picture: T.U.K

Price: £15 from T.U.K

Treat your sisters feet to a pair of these fluffy vegan-friendly slippers so she can relax in style this Christmas.

Make-up brush set

Make up brush set by Lily England. Picture: Lily England

Price: £24.99 from Lily England

A luxurious set is ideal for beauty lovers, and includes five essential brushes for applying foundation, powder, blusher, eyeshadow and highlighter.

It also comes in a stylish white cosmetic bag and arrives in a gift box which will look amazing under the tree.

Cleansing cloths

Magnitone cleansing cloths. Picture: Magnitone

Price: £15 from Magnitone

The perfect stocking filler, these super soft cleansing cloths take off make up with no cleanser required and are perfect for use on sensitive skin, eyes and lips.

Sweets

A hamper by Haribo. Picture: Haribo

Price: £5 from B&M & Wilkinsons stores.

If your sis isn't already in a chocolate coma in the run up to Christmas, a Haribo hamper will make the sweetest stocking filler.

Hot water bottle

Hot water bottle by Potwells. Picture: Potwells

Price: £39.95 from Potwells

Perfect for the sister who’s always cold, these extra-long hot water bottles are three times the size of standard hot water bottles, and keep you warm for 6 – 8 hours at a time.

Available in three adorable designs – Zebra, Dinosaur and Unicorn - your sis won't want to put this down.

Fitbit

Fitbit Charge 3. Picture: Fitbit

Price: £129.99 from Fitbit

If your sister is a fitness lover, then a Fitbit is the ideal gift this Christmas.

The Fitbit Charge 3 uses 24/7 heart rate, calorie burn, cardio fitness level and sleep tracking to give a personalised insight into your health and activity levels.

Trainers

Trainers by John Lewis. Picture: John Lewis

Price: £68 from John Lewis

Whether your sibling likes dressing down or styling up, these glittery trainers will have her desperate to leave the house.

Winter jacket

Black jacket by Studio. Picture: Studio

Price: £40 by Studio

You don't have to spend loads of money to get your sibling the perfect winter jacket, and this faux fur sleeve aviator jacket will go with everything in your sister's wardrobe.