What to buy your sister for Christmas 2019: Gift ideas that you'll want to keep yourself
31 October 2019, 17:27 | Updated: 31 October 2019, 17:29
Check out our incredible gift guide for your sister including jewellery and a personalised calendar...
She might have pulled off the head of your new dolls when you were kids, or ratted you out to your parents - but let’s face it, your sister is always there for you.
And with the Christmas season just around the corner, she definitely deserves to be spoilt.
But while you might be scratching your head wondering what you can get your nearest and dearest, we have some amazing ideas for you.
Check out our gift guide for your sister:
Charmed necklace
Price: Starting at £35 from Lily Charmed
Why not make your sister smile this Christmas period with an adorable piece of jewellery? Lily Charmed pieces even come with dedicated personalised note cards and are made from 100% recycled silver.
Buy it here.
Cosy jumper
Price: £32 from Hari and the Gang
As the temperature drops, there's no better winter gift is than a jumper. This Vintage Rainbow crew neck sweatshirt make it the perfect casual sweat top for when you're chilling after the festive period.
Buy it here.
Curl & Waves brush
Price: £59.99 from revamphair.com
Why not pamper your sibling with a styling brush so she can create perfect soft waves for the New Years Eve party?
Featuring a retractable bristle brush, your sibling can effortlessly copy plenty of celebrity styles from soft waves through to beautifully defined curls.
Buy it here.
Best sister socks
Price: £18.99 from Super Socks
Show your sister some love with a pair of personalised socks... with your face on.
Buy it here.
Photo calendar
Price: Starting at £14.99 from Vistaprint
Reminisce your childhood with a personalised wall calendar for the New Year. At Vistaprint you can upload your own photos then personalise with pictures, captions and key dates.
Buy it here.
Throws and cushions
Price: Cushions - £12 and throws - £25 from The Original Factory Shop
If the rainy weather is making you want to redecorate, give your sister the gift of some new homeware. These cosy cushions and throws make the perfect winter warmers.
Find your nearest store here.
Pyjamas
Price: £29.99 from Kaleidoscope
Christmas isn't the same without a pair of new pjs, and this star-printed combo will keep the festivities going past December 25th.
Buy it here.
Slippers
Price: £15 from T.U.K
Treat your sisters feet to a pair of these fluffy vegan-friendly slippers so she can relax in style this Christmas.
Buy it here.
Make-up brush set
Price: £24.99 from Lily England
A luxurious set is ideal for beauty lovers, and includes five essential brushes for applying foundation, powder, blusher, eyeshadow and highlighter.
It also comes in a stylish white cosmetic bag and arrives in a gift box which will look amazing under the tree.
Buy it here.
Cleansing cloths
Price: £15 from Magnitone
The perfect stocking filler, these super soft cleansing cloths take off make up with no cleanser required and are perfect for use on sensitive skin, eyes and lips.
Buy it here.
Sweets
Price: £5 from B&M & Wilkinsons stores.
If your sis isn't already in a chocolate coma in the run up to Christmas, a Haribo hamper will make the sweetest stocking filler.
Hot water bottle
Price: £39.95 from Potwells
Perfect for the sister who’s always cold, these extra-long hot water bottles are three times the size of standard hot water bottles, and keep you warm for 6 – 8 hours at a time.
Available in three adorable designs – Zebra, Dinosaur and Unicorn - your sis won't want to put this down.
Buy it here.
Fitbit
Price: £129.99 from Fitbit
If your sister is a fitness lover, then a Fitbit is the ideal gift this Christmas.
The Fitbit Charge 3 uses 24/7 heart rate, calorie burn, cardio fitness level and sleep tracking to give a personalised insight into your health and activity levels.
Buy it here.
Trainers
Price: £68 from John Lewis
Whether your sibling likes dressing down or styling up, these glittery trainers will have her desperate to leave the house.
Buy it here.
Winter jacket
Price: £40 by Studio
You don't have to spend loads of money to get your sibling the perfect winter jacket, and this faux fur sleeve aviator jacket will go with everything in your sister's wardrobe.