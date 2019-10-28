Parents go wild for free Elf on the Shelf letters which prevent children from misbehaving ahead of Christmas

28 October 2019, 15:19

The free letters are available on the website. Picture: Elf on the Shelf
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

If your little one is a bit mischievous, these quick and easy letters might help keep them in check for the holiday season.

The Elf on the Shelf has become a staple in many family homes over the past few years and the cheeky little creatures will watch on as children either behave - or misbehave.

For those parents who are struggling a little to get their child to obey the rules, the people behind Elf on the Shelf have come up with an ingenious idea as a 'surveillance' tactic - and it's completely free!

READ MORE: Giovanna Fletcher reveals her top Elf on the Shelf tips

Parents have been raving about the new Department of Elf Surveillance letters that are available to print for free on the Elf on the Shelf website.

There's two available, the first of which encourages children to behave, and to 'keep up the good work' and lets them know that an 'authorised elf' is watching.

At the bottom of the letter it reads 'ALL DECISIONS ARE FINAL. FUTURE BEHAVIOUR WILL BE CONSIDERED'.

One of the letters encourages good behaviour. Picture: Elf on the Shelf

There's another letter available too, for cheekier kids and reads 'THIS IS YOUR OFFICIAL WARNING", and is sent to notify the kids that an elf has witnessed 'naughty behaviour'.

It lets them know that they could end up on Santa's naughty list if they carry on, and states 'be on your best behaviour or there may be no toys on Christmas morning'.

There's also a warning letter. Picture: Elf on the Shelf

The discovery was posted in the Facebook group called Life Hacks and Money Saving Tips and has amassed thousands of likes.

Unsurprisingly, a surge of mums have been loving the idea and have also joked about how they'll be using it in the run-up to Christmas morning.

Raving about the letters, one tagged their mate and replied: "Join this page for loads you can print off."

