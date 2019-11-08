On Air Now
Heart's Feel Good Weekend with Lilah Parsons 10pm - 1am
8 November 2019, 17:24
It's that time of year again when Christmas sandwiches are back on the shelves!
The British tradition of a Christmas sandwich was previously reserved for those who enjoy meaty stuffing and turkey-based fillings.
But with vegetarian and veganism on the up, now more and more veggie alternatives are hitting the high street perfect for a festive lunchtime treat.
So whether you love brie and cranberry or bubble and squeak - we’ve put together a list of the best vegetarian Christmas sandwiches in cafes and supermarkets near you.
This tasty vegetarian sandwich contains roasted butternut squash, spicy rocket and nutty Christmas-themed pesto.
Read More: What to buy your sister for Christmas 2019: Gift ideas that you'll want to keep yourself
It’s also finished off with yoghurt mayo, crispy onions and caramelised pecans.
If you’re after a hint of festivity, Pret’s baguette is layered with French brie, port & orange cranberry sauce, free range mayo, toasted pistachios and a handful of peppery rocket.
Read More: What to buy your girlfriend for Christmas 2019 - including pyjamas and spa days
A truly festive treat, this sarnie is bursting with roasted beetroot and parsnip, sage & onion stuffing, crispy onions, courgette ribbons and mayonnaise.
It’s finished off with a delicious cranberry sauce on slices of granary bread.
As a hot option, this toastie is made with French sourdough bread filled with creamy camembert and a sweet caramelised onion marmalade.
New for Costa Coffee this year is the Vegan Society approved Veggies Under Vest Sandwich which is filled with falafel and parsnip stuffing, carrot, cranberry sauce, vegan mayonnaise and fresh spinach.
For those who want to skip the dairy, Sainsbury’s new festive sandwich made with vegan coconut cheese.
It’s also topped with gherkins, pickled red cabbage and a festive chutney making it the perfect winter warmer.
Another vegan offering, Starbucks' festive beetroot wrap contains butternut squash fritters, roasted red cabbage and vegan maple mustard mayonnaise.
This limited edition vegan Christmas sandwich on sage, onion & cranberry bread puts a whole new spin on the humble Brussels sprout.
It's filled with houmous, fresh spinach, grilled carrots, sweet chestnuts, pickled red cabbage, PAUL orange jam and old English chutney.