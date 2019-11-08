The best vegetarian Christmas sandwiches of 2019 including roasted beetroot and camembert

The best vegetarian Christmas sandwiches on the high street. Picture: Holland and Barrett/Costa Coffee/Paul/Pret

By Naomi Bartram

It's that time of year again when Christmas sandwiches are back on the shelves!

The British tradition of a Christmas sandwich was previously reserved for those who enjoy meaty stuffing and turkey-based fillings.

But with vegetarian and veganism on the up, now more and more veggie alternatives are hitting the high street perfect for a festive lunchtime treat.

So whether you love brie and cranberry or bubble and squeak - we’ve put together a list of the best vegetarian Christmas sandwiches in cafes and supermarkets near you.

Pret Veggie Christmas Lunch 2019, from £3.75

Pret's Veggie Christmas Lunch. Picture: Pret

This tasty vegetarian sandwich contains roasted butternut squash, spicy rocket and nutty Christmas-themed pesto.

It’s also finished off with yoghurt mayo, crispy onions and caramelised pecans.

Pret Brie, Pistachio & Cranberry Baguette, from £3.50

Pret's Brie, Pistachio & Cranberry Baguette. Picture: Pret

If you’re after a hint of festivity, Pret’s baguette is layered with French brie, port & orange cranberry sauce, free range mayo, toasted pistachios and a handful of peppery rocket.

Holland and Barrett Roasted Veggies & Stuffing Christmas Sandwich, less than £4

Holland and Barrett's Roasted Veggies & Stuffing Christmas Sandwich. Picture: Holland and Barrett

A truly festive treat, this sarnie is bursting with roasted beetroot and parsnip, sage & onion stuffing, crispy onions, courgette ribbons and mayonnaise.

It’s finished off with a delicious cranberry sauce on slices of granary bread.

Paul Camembert Cracker - £4.25

Paul’s Camembert Cracker. Picture: Paul

As a hot option, this toastie is made with French sourdough bread filled with creamy camembert and a sweet caramelised onion marmalade.

Costa Coffee Veggies Under Vest Sandwich, from £2.70

Costa Coffee's Veggies Under Vest Sandwich. Picture: Costa Coffee

New for Costa Coffee this year is the Vegan Society approved Veggies Under Vest Sandwich which is filled with falafel and parsnip stuffing, carrot, cranberry sauce, vegan mayonnaise and fresh spinach.

Sainsbury’s On The Go Vegan Christmas New Yorker - £2.25

Sainsbury’s On The Go Vegan Christmas New Yorker. Picture: Sainsbury’s

For those who want to skip the dairy, Sainsbury’s new festive sandwich made with vegan coconut cheese.

It’s also topped with gherkins, pickled red cabbage and a festive chutney making it the perfect winter warmer.

Starbucks Very merry vegan wrap

Starbucks Very merry vegan wrap. Picture: Starbucks

Another vegan offering, Starbucks' festive beetroot wrap contains butternut squash fritters, roasted red cabbage and vegan maple mustard mayonnaise.

Paul All About The Sprout - £4.25

Paul's All About The Sprout. Picture: Paul

This limited edition vegan Christmas sandwich on sage, onion & cranberry bread puts a whole new spin on the humble Brussels sprout.

It's filled with houmous, fresh spinach, grilled carrots, sweet chestnuts, pickled red cabbage, PAUL orange jam and old English chutney.