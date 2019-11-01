What to buy your girlfriend for Christmas 2019 - including pyjamas and spa days
1 November 2019, 15:47 | Updated: 1 November 2019, 17:02
It can be hard to find a Christmas gift for that special someone, especially when chocolates and flowers just don’t cut it anymore.
Whether you’ve been with your girlfriend for years, or are newly dating - we’ve got you covered with our Christmas gift guide.
From pyjamas to spa days to personalised jewellery, you’ll find festive shopping a total doddle and it’ll also win some major brownie points.
Check out our gift guide for your girlfriend:
Personalised necklace
Price: £33.95 from Prezzybox
What could be cuter than a letter pendant to show you care? Complete with a delicate heart pendant, this necklace makes the perfect romantic gift.
Cosy jumper
Price: £35 from Neon Marl
If you're girlfriend is forever stealing your jumpers - get her a cosy new one of her own this Christmas.
Whether you're chilling on the sofa in front of a festive film or heading to the pub, Neon Marl has got your winter wardrobe covered.
Pyjamas
Price: £28 from Boux Avenue
Your girlfriend can lounge in luxury this Christmas with a satin PJ set. If she's anything like us, she'll probably end up staying in them until the New Year.
Spa day
Price: Start at £34.99 from Buy A Gift
Why not treat your other half to an experience day she can choose herself!
Spa Days, Afternoon teas and Adrenaline Adventure - these smartboxes have it all.
Wellness watch
Price: £141 from Bellabeat
If your girlfriend is into health and fitness, a wellness tracker is the ultimate Christmas gift.
Not only does this stylish 'Time' watch by Bellabeat look great, it also helps with monitoring sleep, meditation and menstrual cycles to improve overall wellbeing.
With a six-month battery life, it's also the perfect alternative to your average fitness watch.
Personalised photo book
Price: Start at £6.99 from Motif
To add a personal touch this Christmas, Motif provides professional photo products make thoughtful and affordable gifts.
The free app can be downloaded on any Apple device and can help users create photo books, calendars and cards using photos from their phones.
Fragrance set
Price: £45
For your perfume-loving other half, the 'Amazing Grace' gift set - created by philosophy founder Cristina Carlino - is a clean, light fragrance perfect for those crisp winter days.
It also comes with shower gel and body lotion, giving your girlfriend head-to-toe fragrance.
Face masks
Price: Start at £7.99 from Seoulista Beauty
Who doesn't love a face mask? After a busy Christmas period your girlfriend will be dying for a pamper session.
WestEnd show
Price: £119 for tickets to Wicked and a Meal for Two from Track Days
Experience the magic of London’s West End with a pair of tickets to hit musical Wicked and a tasty meal for two.
The evening will start with a delicious two-course pre-theatre meal, followed by seats to see the prequel to the classic Wizard of Oz which follows the story of how Elphaba eventually became “the wicked witch”.
Candle
Price: £12 from Rabot 1745 by Hotel Chocolat
Your girlfriend's bedroom is about to smell a whole lot lovelier with a Honey & Fig Votive Candle.
Made from soy, coconut, canola and beeswax, Hotel Chocolat's latest perfumed votive is infused with essential oils. Dreamy!
Wireless headphones
Price: £79.99-£99.99 from Mifo
If you want to well and truly treat your fitness-fanatic girlfriend this Christmas, wireless headphones could be the way to go.
Mifo are selling this stylish pair in rose gold and metallic grey which come with a matching charging case. They're also waterproof, bluetooth and the case can provide charge for up to 100 hours.
Wall print
Price: from £24.99 from CEWE
What better way to show your romantic side this Christmas than with a keepsake wall print. From wood panel prints to canvas', you can choose your favourite memory together and admire it on your wall for years to come!
Instant Print Digital Camera
Price: £149.99 from Amazon
For the Instagram lovers among us, the KODAK SMILE Classic 2-in-1 Camera and Printer will bring your girlfriend's social media to life.
This camera connects to a free, easy-to-use app, which comes packed with filters and editing tools. You can then post them on Instagram, save them back to your camera roll or print them in under a minute.
Bath bombs
Price: £7.99 from Nature's Health Box
An old classic, smellies for the bath are always a winner. Head to Nature's health box to get your hands on some natural, organic and environmentally friendly bath salts and bath fizzers.