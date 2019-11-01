What to buy your girlfriend for Christmas 2019 - including pyjamas and spa days

Check out our girlfriend gift guide. Picture: Prezzy box/ Boux Avenue/ Buy A Gift

By Naomi Bartram

It can be hard to find a Christmas gift for that special someone, especially when chocolates and flowers just don’t cut it anymore.

Whether you’ve been with your girlfriend for years, or are newly dating - we’ve got you covered with our Christmas gift guide.

From pyjamas to spa days to personalised jewellery, you’ll find festive shopping a total doddle and it’ll also win some major brownie points.

Check out our gift guide for your girlfriend:

Personalised necklace

Personalised necklace from Prezzy Box. Picture: Prezzybox

Price: £33.95 from Prezzybox

What could be cuter than a letter pendant to show you care? Complete with a delicate heart pendant, this necklace makes the perfect romantic gift.

Cosy jumper

Lightening bolt jumper from Neon Marl. Picture: Neon Marl

Price: £35 from Neon Marl

If you're girlfriend is forever stealing your jumpers - get her a cosy new one of her own this Christmas.

Whether you're chilling on the sofa in front of a festive film or heading to the pub, Neon Marl has got your winter wardrobe covered.

Pyjamas

Pyjamas from Boux Avenue. Picture: Boux Avenue

Price: £28 from Boux Avenue

Your girlfriend can lounge in luxury this Christmas with a satin PJ set. If she's anything like us, she'll probably end up staying in them until the New Year.

Spa day

Treat her gift box by Buy A Gift. Picture: Smartbox

Price: Start at £34.99 from Buy A Gift

Why not treat your other half to an experience day she can choose herself!

Spa Days, Afternoon teas and Adrenaline Adventure - these smartboxes have it all.

Wellness watch

Wellness watch by Bellabeat. Picture: Bellabeat

Price: £141 from Bellabeat

If your girlfriend is into health and fitness, a wellness tracker is the ultimate Christmas gift.

Not only does this stylish 'Time' watch by Bellabeat look great, it also helps with monitoring sleep, meditation and menstrual cycles to improve overall wellbeing.

With a six-month battery life, it's also the perfect alternative to your average fitness watch.

Personalised photo book

A personalised photo book from Motif. Picture: Motif

Price: Start at £6.99 from Motif

To add a personal touch this Christmas, Motif provides professional photo products make thoughtful and affordable gifts.

The free app can be downloaded on any Apple device and can help users create photo books, calendars and cards using photos from their phones.

Fragrance set

Amazing Grace gift set by Philosophy skincare. Picture: Philosophy skincare

Price: £45

For your perfume-loving other half, the 'Amazing Grace' gift set - created by philosophy founder Cristina Carlino - is a clean, light fragrance perfect for those crisp winter days.

It also comes with shower gel and body lotion, giving your girlfriend head-to-toe fragrance.

Face masks

Golden Goddess face mask set from Seoulista Beauty. Picture: Seoulista Beauty

Price: Start at £7.99 from Seoulista Beauty

Who doesn't love a face mask? After a busy Christmas period your girlfriend will be dying for a pamper session.

WestEnd show

Wicked the musical. Picture: Wiked

Price: £119 for tickets to Wicked and a Meal for Two from Track Days

Experience the magic of London’s West End with a pair of tickets to hit musical Wicked and a tasty meal for two.

The evening will start with a delicious two-course pre-theatre meal, followed by seats to see the prequel to the classic Wizard of Oz which follows the story of how Elphaba eventually became “the wicked witch”.

Candle

Hotel Chocolat's new scented candle. Picture: Hotel Chocolat

Price: £12 from Rabot 1745 by Hotel Chocolat

Your girlfriend's bedroom is about to smell a whole lot lovelier with a Honey & Fig Votive Candle.

Made from soy, coconut, canola and beeswax, Hotel Chocolat's latest perfumed votive is infused with essential oils. Dreamy!

Wireless headphones

Mifo's wireless headphones are £99.99. Picture: Mifo

Price: £79.99-£99.99 from Mifo

If you want to well and truly treat your fitness-fanatic girlfriend this Christmas, wireless headphones could be the way to go.

Mifo are selling this stylish pair in rose gold and metallic grey which come with a matching charging case. They're also waterproof, bluetooth and the case can provide charge for up to 100 hours.

Wall print

Wood prints by CEWE. Picture: CEWE

Price: from £24.99 from CEWE

What better way to show your romantic side this Christmas than with a keepsake wall print. From wood panel prints to canvas', you can choose your favourite memory together and admire it on your wall for years to come!

Instant Print Digital Camera

Kodak Classic Instant Print Digital Camera. Picture: Kodak

Price: £149.99 from Amazon

For the Instagram lovers among us, the KODAK SMILE Classic 2-in-1 Camera and Printer will bring your girlfriend's social media to life.

This camera connects to a free, easy-to-use app, which comes packed with filters and editing tools. You can then post them on Instagram, save them back to your camera roll or print them in under a minute.

Bath bombs

Westlab bath fizzers. Picture: Westlab

Price: £7.99 from Nature's Health Box

An old classic, smellies for the bath are always a winner. Head to Nature's health box to get your hands on some natural, organic and environmentally friendly bath salts and bath fizzers.