Boozy advent calendars 2020: Countdown to Christmas with wine, gin, beer and more

Advent calendars aren't just for children anymore. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

As a child, waking up to a chocolate every morning was one of the best things about December - these adult advent calendars are more suited to being enjoyed later in the day...

That Boutique-y Gin Company

There are 24 bottles of gin to be enjoyed in the run-up to Christmas. Picture: That Boutique-y Gin Company

There are twenty-four different gins waiting to be discovered in the run up to Christmas - including their very festive chocolate orange gin.

Where to buy: Master of Malt, £49.95

24 Days of Rum

If you were feeling generous, you could save one of the bottles of rum to leave out for Father Christmas. Picture: Skylark Spirits

The 24 Days of Rum advent calendar is a decadent, daily discovery of hand-selected premium and boutique rums hailing from 24 different countries across the globe.

Curated by Skylark Spirits, the 20ml bottles are housed in a stylish black and gold embossed box.

Where to buy: Amazon.co.uk, £79.99

Beer Hawk Advent Calendar

Travel the world one brewery at a time with this beer advent calendar. Picture: Beer Hawk

he Beer Hawk ‘Beery Christmas’ Advent Calendar is packed with 24 amazing beers, brewed exclusively for the calendar, from 14 countries across the globe.

It's full of huge names like Mikkeller, Omnipollo, Thornbridge, Camden, Lervig and loads more.

And beer geeks will love the dedicated mini-website that gives you can a virtual visit to the heart of the breweries, with tasting notes, explanations of beer styles, and their stories and anecdotes, as you enjoy that day's can.

Where to buy: beerhawk.co.uk, £85

wilko 24 Days of Gin Advent Calendar

Glitters, mixers and edible pearls will make your Christmas cocktails very special. Picture: wilko

There is no actual gin in this calendar, just all you need to make some wonderful gin cocktails.

It is a collection of cocktail mixers, garnishes, shimmers and glass rim sugars. The gin calendar is perfect for gin lovers and master mixologists this festive period and the mixers are super easy to use, just add gin!

Where to buy: wilko, £10.00 available in stores and online

That Boutique-y Whisky Company

This would be a wonderful present for a whisky lover. Picture: That Boutique-y Whisky Company

At close to £100, this advent calendar is luxurious enough to double up as a Christmas present for the whisky-lover in your life.

Inside this calendar, there are 24 exquisite wee drams from all over the world of whisky, including Bourbons, blends and bold barrel finishes.

Where to buy: Master of Malt, £99.95

Wine advent calendar

Be surprised by one of 24 world-class wines in the run up to Christmas Day. It's a mixed case, so you'll be getting mini bottles of reds, whites and the odd cheeky rose.

As an extra bonus, open the door to a FULL SIZE bottle on December 25th for you to enjoy on Christmas Day!

Where to buy: Virgin Wines, £89.99

The Vodka Explorer Advent Calendar

Vodka lovers get to enjoy a daily tipple from a far-flung distillery all December. Picture: Drinks by the Dram

Drinks by the Dram invite you to discover some of the finest and most exciting vodkas from around the world as you countdown to Christmas.

Behind these doors, you’ll find a cool Californian vodka, a marmalade expression and even a vodka made from chardonnay grapes.

Where to buy: Master of Malt, £99.95



The Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar

There are 12 bottles of gin in this 12-day advent countdown. Picture: The Bottle Club

Countdown to Christmas in spectacular style this year with our Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar.

Together, the 12 treats will take you on a journey of fantastically pink gin exploration and what in the world could be better than that!?

Where to buy: The Bottle Club, £44.99

The Irish Cream Liqueur Advent Calendar

Love Irish cream? This calendar is for you! Picture: The Bottle Club

Count down to Christmas Day with Baileys, the world's favourite Irish Cream Liqueur.

This advent calendar contains 6 x Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur Miniatures, 3 x Baileys Coffee Liqueur Miniatures, and 3 x Baileys Orange Truffle Liqueur Miniatures - and some cocktail recipes for when enjoying over ice isn't enough.

Where to buy: The Bottle Club, £29.99