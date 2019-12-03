You can buy a 3-course Christmas dinner in a tin - with scrambled egg, Brussels sprouts and mince pies

You can buy Christmas dinner in a tin. Picture: GAME/Getty

By Naomi Bartram

GAME is now selling an entire Christmas dinner in a can for those of us who can’t be bothered to cook.

With Christmas right around the corner, you might be starting to plan your epic festive roast dinner.

But if the thought of spending hours slaving over turkey and roast potatoes is filling you with dread rather than excitement - Game is now selling Christmas dinner in a tin.

The genius invention is made up of three courses - including a starter and dessert - which are squashed into the can for our tasting pleasure.

For meat eaters, the 'Christmas Tinner' comprises of nine layers of scrambled egg, bacon, mincemeat, turkey and potatoes, roast carrots and Brussells sprouts.

You can get Christmas dinner in a tin. Picture: GAME

The traditional dinner is all finished off by a layer of Christmas pudding.

And this year, Game has introduced two new options for vegans and vegetarians, so there really is no excuse for not trying it.

Vegans can expect scrambled tofu and tempeh bacon, a mushroom wellington as well as vegan chocolate cake and custard.

You can get vegetarian Christmas dinner in a tin. Picture: GAME

Meanwhile, veggies can tuck into gingerbread pancakes, a nut roast, veggie pigs in blankets, finished by a yule log and Toblerone for dessert.

Unsurprisingly, social media has gone wild for the unusual festive offering, with Holly Willoughby describing it as being like "A bush tucker trial in a tin".

One person Tweeted: “So the Christmas Tinner is back this year.. and I really want to try it.”

Another said: “Christmas Tinner NEEEDED”, while a third added: “@GAMEHelps is Christmas tinner real if so where can i get it?”

Unfortunately, the tin is currently out of stock on GAME's website - but we will keep you updated!

Game first released the tin back in 2013, after finding that 43% of gamers in the UK hate having to take time away from the screen just to eat.

A GAME spokesperson added: "The original Christmas Tinner has been so popular with gamers over the last several years that this year we've been inundated with requests for a vegan or vegetarian alternative.

"There are now 3.5 million vegans in the UK and we have had to respond to the shift in consumer behaviour habits and demand and make sure our products are appealing to all."