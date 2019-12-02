Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash pose with baby Rex in front of their stunning Christmas decorations

Stacey and family are getting into the festive spirit. Picture: Instagram

The couple have splashed out with the festive decor this year - and Stacey's fans can't get enough.

Stacey Solomon has shared an adorable photo of her and Joe Swash posting in front of their elaborately-decorated front door.

The couple, who have delighted fans with their Christmas decorations, posed with baby Rex for an adorable festive family photo.

Sharing the snap to Instagram, Stacey wrote: "It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas ❄️ The autumn door is down and winter has arrived.... I’ve packed away the orange leaves in the shed ready for next year 😬

"And the giant baubles have taken over! I took this yesterday but it didn’t feel right posting it with all that was happening. 😢 So here it is, and on such a beautiful wintery day I’m getting seriously excited for Christmas now 😍 Hope you’ve all had a lovely Saturday ❄️ 🎄 made by @poppybelleflorals (not a gift or an ad just amazing company)".

Joe recently spoke out about his experience of being a dad to newborn Rex, revealing that he has sometimes struggled with Stacey's 'overprotective' parenting.

The couple were speaking together on podcast Here We Go Again, during which Stacey said: "I did go a little bit, I'm not going to say crazy, I'm going to say warranted.

"I went lioness, it was all necessary or at least I believed it was necessary at the time.

"It was imperative for me at that point, after I had Rex I felt like - also because he was a little bit early, and he was tiny and he struggled to feed, I just didn't want anything to harm him and this overwhelming sense of needing to protect him just took over my life."

She added to Joe: "Nobody was allowed near him including you and that wasn't anything against you.

“But I just struggled, I didn't want anyone kissing him, I didn't want any germs going near him.

"I didn't want... I felt like he was fresh out of my vagina and so he knows my body but he doesn't know anyone else's body and everything else was alien."

Joe replied: "I did have to bite my tongue quite a lot because every urge and every feeling that you get about Rex as a mum, you know being a lioness, wanting to protect him, as a dad I get them exact feelings."