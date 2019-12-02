Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash pose with baby Rex in front of their stunning Christmas decorations

2 December 2019, 14:43

Stacey and family are getting into the festive spirit
Stacey and family are getting into the festive spirit. Picture: Instagram

The couple have splashed out with the festive decor this year - and Stacey's fans can't get enough.

Stacey Solomon has shared an adorable photo of her and Joe Swash posting in front of their elaborately-decorated front door.

The couple, who have delighted fans with their Christmas decorations, posed with baby Rex for an adorable festive family photo.

Read more: Chloe Madeley denies claims that hubby James Haskell is a 'bully' on I'm A Celebrity

Sharing the snap to Instagram, Stacey wrote: "It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas ❄️ The autumn door is down and winter has arrived.... I’ve packed away the orange leaves in the shed ready for next year 😬

"And the giant baubles have taken over! I took this yesterday but it didn’t feel right posting it with all that was happening. 😢 So here it is, and on such a beautiful wintery day I’m getting seriously excited for Christmas now 😍 Hope you’ve all had a lovely Saturday ❄️ 🎄 made by @poppybelleflorals (not a gift or an ad just amazing company)".

Joe recently spoke out about his experience of being a dad to newborn Rex, revealing that he has sometimes struggled with Stacey's 'overprotective' parenting.

Read more: Simon Cowell breaks down in tears live on The X Factor as girlfriend Lauren Silverman rushes to his side

The couple were speaking together on podcast Here We Go Again, during which Stacey said: "I did go a little bit, I'm not going to say crazy, I'm going to say warranted.

"I went lioness, it was all necessary or at least I believed it was necessary at the time.

Read More: Stacey Solomon shares hilariously honest snap on the toilet while Rex is sleeping

"It was imperative for me at that point, after I had Rex I felt like - also because he was a little bit early, and he was tiny and he struggled to feed, I just didn't want anything to harm him and this overwhelming sense of needing to protect him just took over my life."

She added to Joe: "Nobody was allowed near him including you and that wasn't anything against you.

“But I just struggled, I didn't want anyone kissing him, I didn't want any germs going near him.

"I didn't want... I felt like he was fresh out of my vagina and so he knows my body but he doesn't know anyone else's body and everything else was alien."

Joe replied: "I did have to bite my tongue quite a lot because every urge and every feeling that you get about Rex as a mum, you know being a lioness, wanting to protect him, as a dad I get them exact feelings."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The stunning house is kept spotless by Megan

Inside X Factor Celebrity winner Megan McKenna's lavish Essex home
Myles

Gabby Allen shares screenshots of I'm A Celebrity star ex Myles Stephenson's 'cheating' sexts
The star has previously been blasted by cruel trolls for kissing his daughter

David Beckham ignores trolls and kisses daughter Harper, 7, on the lips in Instagram snap
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her velvet red dress from Oasis
James Haskell has proved controversial with viewers

Who is I'm A Celeb star James Haskell's wife Chloe Madeley and what is her job?

Trending on Heart

In need of some quality time?

These are the UK's most romantic spa hotels for the perfect couples retreat

Lifestyle

Mums have raved over this Next jacket

Mums rave over Next’s £22 reflective school coat that helps children stay safe in the dark

Lifestyle

The Rugby player has been accused of being a bit of a bully on the show

Chloe Madeley denies claims that hubby James Haskell is a 'bully' on I'm A Celebrity

TV & Movies

One mum has come to the rescue this Christmas

Parents are obsessed with this mum’s Christmas hack to stop children having tantrums over toys

Lifestyle

Di opened up about her ordeal on This Morning

This Morning viewers gobsmacked as widower, 57, reveals online lover conned her out of 40k

This Morning

Ian's swearing was bleeped out of I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity viewers baffled as Ian Wright's swearing is bleeped out of ‘live’ show

TV & Movies