Simon Cowell breaks down in tears live on The X Factor as girlfriend Lauren Silverman rushes to his side

2 December 2019, 11:08

Simon was overcome with emotion during The X Factor: Celebrity final on Saturday.

Simon Cowell broke down in tears on Saturday night's The X Factor: Celebrity after being overcome with emotion during the video of the charity single.

Read more: Furious I'm A Celeb fans claim voting is 'rigged' after Andrew Maxwell is booted out

The judge, 60, couldn't get his words out after watching the finalist's cover of Snow Patrol's Run, which is raising money for charities Together For Short Lives and Shooting Star Children’s Hospices, the last verse of which was sung by one of the children from the charities.

Simon was overcome with emotion
Simon was overcome with emotion. Picture: ITV

After the clip was played to the audience, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly asked Simon to say a few words, but emotion rendered him unable to speak.

Read more: I'm A Celebrity chaos as stars forced to evacuate and challenge cancelled after storms ravage camp

Simon's girlfriend Lauren Silverman, who was sat nearby, rushed to be by his side as the audience cheered support.

Lauren Silverman rushed over to comfort Simon
Lauren Silverman rushed over to comfort Simon. Picture: ITV

Finalists Max and Harvey, Jenny Ryan, V5 and the Megan McKenna all recorded parts of the single - and it has now gone to number one of the iTunes singles chart.

Megan was crowned winner of the series after a two hour final on Saturday night.

The former TOWIE star, 27, later wrote on Instagram: "OHHHHH MYYYYY GODDDDD my dream has come true I’ve worked my whole life for this moment thank you so much to everybody who voted words cannot explain how I feel right now I cannot believe I have won @thexfactor !!!!!!!!!"

