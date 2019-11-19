Stacey Solomon shares hilariously honest snap on the toilet while Rex is sleeping

Stacey Solomon gave fans an update on her parenting journey. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon has shared a snap of herself on the toilet while baby Rex was asleep.

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is no stranger to oversharing on Instagram.

But the 30-year-old has taken things one step further after she posted a photo of herself going to the loo this week.

While taking care of baby Rex on Monday, Stacey shared a selfie where she can be seen posing on the toilet with a pair of glasses on.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: "Turns out 7 mins is plenty of time to put a white wash on and finish a poo,” followed by "#Winning" and a line of text reading: "Go mama."

Stacey took a photo on the toilet. Picture: Instagram

This comes after she revealed she “probably had about 7 minutes” to get jobs done before her six-month-old tot woke up.

Elsewhere on her social media page, Stacey also admitted she's started her Christmas shopping early, getting some bargains from highstreet stores Primark and Warren James.

The star bought some £3 Christmassy candle holders and a decorative wooden frame worth £6 as well as matching Christmas pyjamas for the family including fluffy boot slippers.

Stacey bought her family matching boots. Picture: Instagram

For her "Frozen obsessed" nieces, she got an Elsa jumper and some pyjamas as well as earrings for her sisters Jemma and Samantha.

Stacey shares baby Rex with boyfriend Joe Swash, 37, and is also mum to seven-year-old Leighton and Zachary, 11, from previous relationships.

And the TV presenter revealed the adorable milestone her youngest had reached over the weekend as the pair headed to a local swimming pool.

The proud mum shared a series of underwater photos showing baby Rex swimming with his eyes wide open.

Next to the impressive snaps, she wrote: “💦 My under water pickle 💦

“Last week Rex completed stage one of his swimming lessons so today we got to celebrate and take some underwater pictures!”

She continued: “They’re incredible.I’ve never seen anything like them 😍Rex we are so so proud of you.

“Your brothers LOVED seeing you splash and swim today and they can’t wait till you’re in the pool playing bulldog and water polo with them! We love you to the moon and back Rexy bum! WELL DONE 🏆”

And fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: “He looks so grown up! X,” while a second agreed: “Gosh, Rex looks soo grown up!!”