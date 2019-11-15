Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share first ever family Christmas cards - and the photos are hilarious

Stacey and Joe have released their Christmas photos. Picture: The Card Factory

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has shared photos of her first family Christmas card with baby Rex.

It’s that time of year again when the festivities are getting into full swing.

And Stacey Solomon has celebrated in the best way possible, by taking part in a family photoshoot with her family.

In the series of snaps, the 30-year-old can be seen posing with husband Joe Swash, their baby Rex and her two other boys Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven.

The clan are all wearing matching festive jumpers as they grin in front of the Christmas tree surrounded by presents.

Stacey and her boys posed for Christmas cards. Picture: Card Factory

Stacey's boys look unimpressed with this shot. Picture: The Card Factory

Another photo see the eldest boys looking less than impressed at their mum and Joe, 37, as the loved up pair share a kiss under the mistletoe.

This comes after the family jetted away on a romantic to the Maldives earlier this month.

But while Stacey and Joe enjoyed some much-needed relaxation, fans were convinced they’d tied the knot after seeing Zachary and Leighton in suits.

But speaking to The Mirror, the Loose Women presenter admitted she’s in no rush to walk down the aisle.

Stacey shared her Christmas photos as part of a Card Factory campaign. Picture: The Card Factory

Stacey and Joe cuddled up for their Christmas card shoot. Picture: The Card Factory

She said: “It’s not the biggest thing in our life at the moment.

“We’ve got four kids between us, we’re so focused on making sure they’re happy and that everything’s not too complicated for them because there’s a lot of dynamics in having a blended family.

“So marriage is on the back burner. And I really struggle being the centre of attention – that’s why I love being on Loose Women because I’m one of four. It’s embarrassing when it’s all about you. That part of a wedding makes me cringe.”

Stacey shared her Christmas photos to mark the launch of the Card Factory’s Festive Family Photocards.

This service gives families the chance to have their very own family Christmas card photoshoot just in time for the big day.

It’s available at select stores across the country and online at CardFactory.co.uk right up until 31st December.

Speaking about the launch, Stacey said: “As a family, we feel it’s so important to mark Christmas with a beautiful card to our loved ones, so to have our very own family portrait to make this year’s super special has been just amazing.

"The Card Factory Festive Family Photocard service is so fun and convenient - I hope everyone loves our card as much as we do and pops in store or visits cardfactory.co.uk to make their own!”