Fans amazed by Stacey Solomon's incredible snaps of baby son Rex underwater

Stacey Solomon's son Rex looks happy underwater. Picture: Instagram

By Beci Wood

Looks like Stacey Solomon's son Rex has taken to swimming like an.. err duck to water!

The Loose Women star shared these amazing pictures of the tot submerged underwater as he completed stage one of a swimming course.

The six-month old baby looked wide-eyed and confident as he gazed into the camera during his weekly lesson.

And Stacey couldn't have been more proud as she told fans all about the experience.

She wrote on Instagram: "Last week Rex completed stage one of his swimming lessons so today we got to celebrate and take some underwater pictures!

"They’re incredible I’ve never seen anything like them. Rex we are so so proud of you."

Fans were in agreement, sending thousands of positive messages to the singer-turned-TV personality.

Lady Victoria Hervey simply wrote: "Wow!" with a series of kissing emojis.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash with baby Rex. Picture: Instagram

Other fans added: "Wow amazing pics and Rex is so brave Xxxx" with another continuing: "He’s a proper water baby looks like he’s loving it."

"Gosh, Rex looks soo grown up!! And looks completely comfortable under the water 😍 such a happy baby 💙What gorgeous photos to treasure xxx" said another fan.

Stacey Solomon and family during a recent trip to the Maldives. Picture: Instagram

Two months ago Stacey revealed her fear about dunking Rex underwater so early on.

At the time she said: "I've got to admit the bit where they ask you to dunk them in the water sent me over the edge with fear but he didn't mind it at all!

"We worry for them don’t we? The fear is never ending."

She was also praised for sharing pictures of her 'mummy tummy' during a session at the pool.

Stacey regularly keeps followers updated with the progress of her youngest son who was born in May.

Stacey is engaged to TV star Joe Swash who she met while appearing on ITV show I'm A Celebrity.

She has two other sons, Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships.