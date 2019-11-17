Fans amazed by Stacey Solomon's incredible snaps of baby son Rex underwater

17 November 2019, 12:54 | Updated: 17 November 2019, 14:31

Stacey Solomon son Rex
Stacey Solomon's son Rex looks happy underwater. Picture: Instagram

By Beci Wood

Looks like Stacey Solomon's son Rex has taken to swimming like an.. err duck to water!

The Loose Women star shared these amazing pictures of the tot submerged underwater as he completed stage one of a swimming course.

The six-month old baby looked wide-eyed and confident as he gazed into the camera during his weekly lesson.

And Stacey couldn't have been more proud as she told fans all about the experience.

Read more: Stacey Solomon responds to Joe Swash wedding rumours on Loose Women

She wrote on Instagram: "Last week Rex completed stage one of his swimming lessons so today we got to celebrate and take some underwater pictures!

"They’re incredible I’ve never seen anything like them. Rex we are so so proud of you."

Fans were in agreement, sending thousands of positive messages to the singer-turned-TV personality.

Lady Victoria Hervey simply wrote: "Wow!" with a series of kissing emojis.

Stacey Solomon Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash with baby Rex. Picture: Instagram

Other fans added: "Wow amazing pics and Rex is so brave Xxxx" with another continuing: "He’s a proper water baby looks like he’s loving it."

"Gosh, Rex looks soo grown up!! And looks completely comfortable under the water 😍 such a happy baby 💙What gorgeous photos to treasure xxx" said another fan.

Read more: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share first ever family Christmas cards - and the photos are hilarious

Stacey Solomon and family
Stacey Solomon and family during a recent trip to the Maldives. Picture: Instagram

Two months ago Stacey revealed her fear about dunking Rex underwater so early on.

At the time she said: "I've got to admit the bit where they ask you to dunk them in the water sent me over the edge with fear but he didn't mind it at all!

"We worry for them don’t we? The fear is never ending."

She was also praised for sharing pictures of her 'mummy tummy' during a session at the pool.

Stacey regularly keeps followers updated with the progress of her youngest son who was born in May.

Stacey is engaged to TV star Joe Swash who she met while appearing on ITV show I'm A Celebrity.

She has two other sons, Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The lads were eager to try some unusual nosh during a business trip to China

David Beckham tucks in to stomach churning fish delicacy on outing with Gordon Ramsay
Live bugs banned from bushtucker trails

I'm A Celeb bosses announce huge changes to Bushtucker Trials ahead of new series
Junior Andre

Katie Price's son Junior hits back at troll who targeted her on Instagram
Charley Webb has shared a photo of her middle son

Emmerdale's Charley Webb debuts nine-year-old son Buster’s short hair after he was cruelly trolled for ‘looking like a girl’

TV & Movies

The star opened up about the hilarious lie she told her kids

Actress Kristen Bell told her children their teeth would fall out if they revealed Frozen 2 spoilers

Trending on Heart

Chris Ramsey Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly fans hot under the collar as comedian Chris Ramsey teases 'impressive bulge'

Strictly Come Dancing

Shower hat on buggy wheels

Mum herded as a 'genius' for £1 pram wheel hack that will keep carpets clean

Lifestyle

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook gets a striptease from Magic Mike dancers as she celebrates her 'naughty 40th' birthday in the Heart radio studios
Mary's Christmas show includes royal guest, Kate

Kate Middleton and Mary Berry team up for Christmas TV show

Royals

A list of ways to prepare for being a parent has gone viral

Mum's hilarious list about how to prepare for children goes viral

Lifestyle

Home Bargains will stay closed on 26 December

Home Bargains praised by customers for giving staff Boxing Day off work to spend with family

Christmas