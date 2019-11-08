What to buy your dad this Christmas - from luxury socks to golf lessons

All the gifts your dad will love this Christmas. Picture: Getty/Marshall/TOG24

All the best tech, gadgets, excursions and gift sets your dad will love this Christmas

Despite the fact that summer lasted about five minutes and October flew by quicker than ever before, it's now officially time to start thinking about Christmas shopping.

Finding the perfect gifts for your family members is both exciting and stressful in equal measures - so, to help ease the latter, we've compiled a list of gifts your dad will be sure to love.

Luxury sock gift set - London Sock Company - £36

Luxury Sock Gift Set. Picture: London Sock Company

Nothing screams Christmas quite like buying your dad a pair of socks, but why not push the boat out this year and get him this luxury set from The London Sock Company?

Especially For Him Gift Box - Red Letter Days - £49.99

Especially For Him gift box. Picture: Red Letter Days

This voucher offers your dad the chance to choose from thousands of experiences - including High speed boat rides, dining out, and supercar rides.

Amazon gift card (various prices)

Amazon Gift Card. Picture: Amazon

Sometimes searching for that perfect gift for dad is truly an impossible task, so there's always the option of allowing him to decide for himself with an Amazon Gift Card.

Inesis Golf Pullover - £29.99

Inesis Navy Blue Men's Mild Weather Windproof Golf Pullover. Picture: Inesis

Help your dad stay cosy on the golf course this winter with a windproof pullover perfect for the festive season. Not only does it come in a stylish range of colours, but it’s designed to give keen sportsmen the maximum freedom of movement when swinging a golf club.

Red Original Dry Pouch - £65

Red Original Dry Pouch. Picture: Red Original

Red Original have successfully created probably the most dad-friendly present to have ever been - the ‘Dry Pouch’ that keeps wallets, phones, keys completely protected.

When in the pack, items will be pretty much unbreakable - and its YKK zip which will never rust, corrode or let water in. It can be attached through a belt or onto a board, boat or bike.

Men’s Slumber PJ Set - £40

Men's pyjama set. Picture: Tog24

These pyjamas were designed by Yorkshire brand TOG24, and their colours represent the stormy sea and rugged landscape - perfect for cosy winter nights.

TOG24 Todwick Men’s slippers - £20

Todwick Men's Slippers. Picture: TOG24

Just looking at these slippers is making us feel all warm and cosy, and the fact they feature a softMemory foam insole really sets them apart from others on the market.

Project 0’s#PassOnPlastic Reusable bottles

Project 0’s#PassOnPlastic Reusable range. Picture: Sky Ocean Rescue

For the eco-conscious dad, this limited edition reusable bottle designed by Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood will be a perfect gift.

Sky Ocean Rescue and Project 0’s#PassOnPlastic Reusable range offers reusable versions of the five most common single-use plastic items currently contributing to the quarter of a tonne of plastic entering oceans every second.

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XUSB

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XUSB. Picture: Audio-Technica

A turntable is a must-have for any dad - and this one is both affordable and of very good sound quality, so an excellent bet for a gift.

The record player is more compact and light than many on the market, and also allows your to digitise vinyl records so you can listen to your favourite songs on the move.

Marshall Major III Voice wireless on-ear headphones - £149.95

Marshall Major III Voice wireless on-ear headphones. Picture: Marshall

Marshall's most popular headphones, which feature a whopping 60 hours of battery life, now come with Google Assistant integrated - meaning they're perfect for any tech savvy dad.

With the touch of a voice button on the headphones you can summon Google Assistant and use voice control without your phone.

Kraken Rum Reef Wreckage - £34.50

Reef Wreckage. Picture: Kraken

One of the country's most-loved rum brands, Kraken, has released a limited edition bottle to help raise awareness of damaged coral reefs. The Beast is donating £1 from every bottle purchased to the charity – and helping with the charity’s famous beach clean ups.

Ancestry DNA Kit - £79.99

Ancestry DNA Kit. Picture: Ancestry

DNA kits are all the rage right now, and you'll likely have heard someone marvelling at these truly amazing gadgets. In just a few simple steps, the user can understand their genetic origins and find relatives they never knew existed - so an ideal gift for a family Christmas together.