Internet left cringing as Clintons customer spots embarrassing error on Christmas card

This Clintons card error has left many people cringing. Picture: PA/Twitter @JoeJ_25

By Alice Dear

Now, that is an unfortunate mix up of words.

One young man has gone viral on Twitter after spotting an error on one of the Clintons’ Christmas cards.

Joe shared a picture of the card on Twitter, which showed a collection of Christmas trees, with the header reading: “Merry Christmas to my wonderful brother and boyfriend.”

READ MORE: Mum sparks furious row after saying it's 'manky' to stay in pyjamas on Christmas Day

Joe, who found the card in the Sutton branch in South London, commented that he thought they might have meant to include the word “his” before "boyfriend".

I feel like they should definitely have the word ‘his’ before boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/HmHqbBNviZ — Joe J. (@JoeJ_25) December 21, 2019

He wrote on Twitter: “I feel like they should definitely have the word ‘his’ before boyfriend.”

If that was the case, the card would be for a sibling and their partner, instead of sounding like a card meant for someone who is a brother as well as a boyfriend which – of course – isn’t what anyone is looking for.

People have mocked the mistake online, with many offering their own comedic responses to the card.

The card has been mocked online for the unfortunate spelling error. Picture: PA

One person commented: “What, you expect me to get separate cards for my brother and my boyfriend? I’m trying to save the trees here!”

Another wrote: “A very Lannister Christmas”, referencing the incest storyline from Game Of Thrones.

Heart have contacted Clintons for comment.

READ MORE: This is the time your family are most likely to start their first Christmas Day row