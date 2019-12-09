The best, quirkiest and funniest novelty Christmas jumpers to buy for 2019

The best novelty Christmas jumpers on the UK high street this year. Picture: Various

All the best quirky and funny novelty Christmas jumpers you can buy on the UK high street.

It's officially the season where donning a Christmas jumper every day to work is (sort of) acceptable, and no longer does this mean dressing solely in reindeer and snowmen patterns.

There are a number of hilarious novelty festive sweaters on the UK high street this year, so you can effortlessly be the envy of all your colleagues this Christmas jumper day.

Here are our picks of the best novelty Christmas jumpers on the UK high street:

Greggs vegan sausage roll Christmas jumper - notjust - £39.99

You can now buy a Greggs vegan sausage roll Christmas jumper. Picture: notjust

The Greggs vegan sausage roll was surely the most important bit of news of 2019, so it's only fitting that there's a Christmas jumper to celebrate the iconic pastry.

What's more, 10 per cent of the proceeds from the jumpers go to a charity of the buyer's choice.

Click here to buy.

Fleabag Christmas Jumper - notjust - £39.99

Fleabag Christmas jumper. Picture: notjust

Fleabag was hands-down the TV event of the year, so what better way to celebrate Christmas than by paying homage to our favourite G&T-drinking character.

Click here to buy.

Adorable Cats Women's Style Christmas Jumper - Veronica Dearly - £35

Adorable Cats Christmas jumper. Picture: Veronica Dearly

For the cat-lover in your life, Christmas jumpers don't get better than this. It comes in black or grey, and sold by a certified organic company.

Click here to buy.

Christmas Vibes Only Women's Sweatshirt - £25 - Cribstar

Christmas Vibes Only jumper. Picture: Cribstar

For the particularly Christmas-obsessed among you, this jumper would be an ideal wardrobe addition.

Click here to buy.

Red Christmas Pudding Festive Jumper - £18 - PrettyLittleThing

Christmas Pudding jumper. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

This super affordable Christmas pudding jumper is selling out fast - so snap it up quick!

Click here to buy.

Black Let's Get Lit sweatshirt - £18 - PrettyLittleThing

Let's Get Lit Christmas sweatshirt. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

If you're big on partying over the Christmas season, this jumper was made for you.

Click here to buy.

Here For The Beer jumper - £7.99 - Aldi

Here For The Beer. Picture: Aldi

This is an idea buy for the Christmas-hating Scrooge of the family - and it's also very reasonably-priced.

Click here to buy.