The best, quirkiest and funniest novelty Christmas jumpers to buy for 2019
9 December 2019, 17:15
All the best quirky and funny novelty Christmas jumpers you can buy on the UK high street.
It's officially the season where donning a Christmas jumper every day to work is (sort of) acceptable, and no longer does this mean dressing solely in reindeer and snowmen patterns.
Read more: The best, craziest and most extravagant celebrity Christmas trees of 2019
There are a number of hilarious novelty festive sweaters on the UK high street this year, so you can effortlessly be the envy of all your colleagues this Christmas jumper day.
Here are our picks of the best novelty Christmas jumpers on the UK high street:
Greggs vegan sausage roll Christmas jumper - notjust - £39.99
The Greggs vegan sausage roll was surely the most important bit of news of 2019, so it's only fitting that there's a Christmas jumper to celebrate the iconic pastry.
What's more, 10 per cent of the proceeds from the jumpers go to a charity of the buyer's choice.
Fleabag Christmas Jumper - notjust - £39.99
Fleabag was hands-down the TV event of the year, so what better way to celebrate Christmas than by paying homage to our favourite G&T-drinking character.
Adorable Cats Women's Style Christmas Jumper - Veronica Dearly - £35
For the cat-lover in your life, Christmas jumpers don't get better than this. It comes in black or grey, and sold by a certified organic company.
Christmas Vibes Only Women's Sweatshirt - £25 - Cribstar
For the particularly Christmas-obsessed among you, this jumper would be an ideal wardrobe addition.
Red Christmas Pudding Festive Jumper - £18 - PrettyLittleThing
This super affordable Christmas pudding jumper is selling out fast - so snap it up quick!
Black Let's Get Lit sweatshirt - £18 - PrettyLittleThing
If you're big on partying over the Christmas season, this jumper was made for you.
Read more: Kids can get a personal message from Santa this Christmas by speaking to Amazon's Alexa
Here For The Beer jumper - £7.99 - Aldi
This is an idea buy for the Christmas-hating Scrooge of the family - and it's also very reasonably-priced.