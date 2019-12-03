Would you serve sushi for Christmas dinner?

Serving sushi for Christmas dinner could save a lot of time... and washing up. Picture: Sushi Daily / Getty

By Emma Gritt

December is widely regarded as being a month of pure over-indulgence, but does this suggested alternative enough whet your appetite?

Would a platter of raw fish and rice be a good substitute for a full-blown turkey dinner?

Perhaps, if you've got a supermodel physique or want to spend your Christmas calories on mince pies, selection boxes and extra large servings of Baileys, it might seem like quite a good idea - and there are other advantages, too.

Firstly, buying a huge platter of sushi can save on a LOT of washing up, and of course, there's all the time you haven't spent prepping, cooking, serving, and most annoyingly, clearing and washing up.

The colourful platters are priced from £17. Picture: Sushi Daily

Sushi Daily’s UK Daniel Coole, boss of supermarket sushi counter brand Sushi Daily, says that they've seen a huge increase in people opting for festive sushi.

He said: “They are ideal canapés and make for a lip-smacking Christmas dinner alternative for those bored with tradition.

We’re seeing a huge increase in people choosing sushi over the festive season and it’s easy to see why – it’s luxurious, high in nutrients and makes a fantastic sharing food.

"Our freshly handmade sushi platters offer all the indulgence we associate with the festive season, without the guilt or heavy stomach."

If tuna sashimi, crunch salmon rolls, verde maki salmon and yellowtail nigiri aren't on your Christmas menu, they might be the perfect choice for when you're entertaining - especially if you have a last minute get together.

Sushi Daily have nine different sushi platters available at their concessions across the UK, feeding four to six people, and costing from £17 for a 35-piece vegetarian option. Visit sushidaily.com to find your nearest counter.

