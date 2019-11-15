Forget sandwiches, prepare for Christmas dinner gyoza

The gyoza's red colour are particularly Christmassy. Picture: Itsu/s.salvador

By Emma Gritt

High street chain Itsu have taken the festive lunch break up a level with the release of a new gyoza packed with all the elements of a traditional turkey dinner.

The arrival of Christmas sandwiches across the high street that marks the start of festive season - but there's a new take on the classic British fare.

Itsu have taken all the best bits of a turkey dinner and popped it inside a very festive red gyoza.

The new ‘Christmas cracker gyoza’ is filled with turkey, pork, bacon, sage and cranberry, and its red colour comes from a special beetroot-coloured dumpling.

If you're trying to save your yuletide bingeing for December 25, at 302 calories they’re the perfect lighter lunch or mid-afternoon snack.

Priced at £4.29. Itsu bosses are hoping that they will be a welcome break from heavy festive foods and one too many stodgy Christmas sandwiches.

We recently tried some of the chain's cook-at-home gyoza and bao buns if you need a Japanese dumpling fix in under a minute.

And we've been busy testing out this year's festive sandwiches, including vegan and vegetarian options.

By the time Christmas Day rolls around, we will probably be as jolly and round-cheeked as Santa himself!