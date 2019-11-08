The best Christmas sandwiches for 2019: From Tesco to Sainsbury's

There's a huge range of sandwiches out there for you to sample. Picture: Various

It's time to make the most of those festive sandwiches and we've rounded up all the ones you need to know about.

Christmas is a few weeks away now but us Brits are already embracing everything to do with the festivities, especially the food.

The limited edition festive menus have launched across the country and we've already been scoffing on a range here at Heart.

Here are all of the best meat sandwich offerings available on the high street, so you know exactly where you should go to pick up a tasty lunch.

READ MORE: The best vegetarian sandwiches available this Christmas

Tesco

Tesco's Finest Turkey Feast. Picture: Tesco

There's a huge range of 12 sandwiches dropping by Tesco, with prices starting from only £2.20.

There's a range of wraps and sandwiches and more available, from turkey & stuffing Yorkshire puddings and brie & cranberry panini to a turkey curry & bhaji wrap.

Pret

Pret has a huge and diverse range of Christmas food. Picture: Pret

From open sandwiches to baguettes, pies and obviously the classic sandwiches, Pret have thought of it all this Christmas.

Their turkey and ham soup is divine, as is their Christmas lunch on gluten bread.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's have a hero Christmas sandwich. Picture: Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s have their On The Go Christmas Market Sandwich for Christmas this year, which is £3.00.

It's a Brioche style bun with ham hock, sauerkraut, gherkins, spinach and a beer mayo.

PAUL

PAUL has a great selection of luscious baguettes. Picture: PAUL

If you love a good quality baguette jam-packed with flavour, you should pop down to your nearest PAUL.

They have a great range for Crimbo, including an oven cooked pork chipolatas wrapped in smoked streaky bacon with Brussels sprouts, char-grilled red onion and plum & balsamic chutney in a bacon and onion baguette for £4.65.

They also have turkey baguettes for those who aren't fans of sprouts, which has been rated Time Out's best for three years.

It has sage, onion & cranberry bread, sliced turkey, smoky bacon, fresh spinach, cream cheese & horseradish sauce.

EAT

There's a Yorkshire pudding wrap. Picture: EAT

EAT's range has pigs in blankets available to buy on their own along with one item which is possibly one of our faves.

They have a roast in a Yorkshire pudding wrap for only £4.99 which is truly peak Christmas.