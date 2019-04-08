Cornish composer makes music for breast cancer

A composer from Padstow is raising money for breast cancer – thanks to a beautiful classical piano track, inspired by her Mum's illness

Annabel Bennett composed 'Look In The Mirror' for her Mum Joan Bose from Truro to listen to while undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.

The track is now on sale, with all profits from sales being donated to breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, the charity best known for the iconic MoonWalk London.

At Midnight on Saturday 11th May, thousands of women and men wearing brightly decorated bras will walk a half or full marathon through the streets of London to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

Annabel will be taking on the Half Moon (13.1 + 2 miles) and is pleased that her musical talents are enabling her to raise even more money for vital breast cancer causes.

Joan Bose has just completed a course of chemotherapy at Treliske Hospital in Truro and has been told she is now cancer free.

Having been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 she is delighted that her daughter’s musical talents are helping to make such a difference to others.

Annabel Bennett runs a B and B in Padstow, where she is also about to open a new restaurant. Her music first became known when she was discovered in 2018 and released her debut 'Solitaire'.

Following this she uploaded a collection of tracks under the pseudonym 'Arthur Parker'.

Nina Barough CBE, Founder and Chief Executive of Walk the Walk said: 'What a beautiful piece of music Annabel has composed - it never ceases to amaze me how our fabulous supporters find such unique ways of raising money and awareness.

'All of us here at Walk the Walk are sending lots of love to Joan for her continued good health and we can't wait to see Annabel at The MoonWalk London in May!' Don't miss The MoonWalk London, Saturday 11th May.

Power Walk through the Capital at Midnight wearing a decorated bra, as you raise money and awareness for breast cancer charity, Walk the Walk.

Sign up now: www.walkthewalk.org