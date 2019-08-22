Easy way to relieve Bank Holiday NHS pressure

On average it takes seven minutes from walking through the pharmacy door to seeing a pharmacist, which makes it one of the fastest way to access health care here in Cornwall.

They can give confidential expert advice and treatment for a range of common illnesses and complaints, such as skin conditions like rashes and eczema, coughs, colds, sore throats and allergies, nappy rash, water infections in women and sticky eyes in adults and children.

It’s as Pharmacists have revealed the top ailments and injuries ahead of the Bank Holiday.

Jellyfish stings that have inflicted blisters and a hand injury caused by an aggressive seagull are all among the list of most frequent reasons people have made a visit to their pharmacist this summer.

It’s usual for a pharmacist to see these sorts of rashes and bites during the summer and a lot of people will panic about it but they can usually be easily treated with over-the-counter remedies recommended by a pharmacist.

Especially this weekend it can also be a way to relieve pressure off our already stretched NHS services here in Cornwall.

Check the list below to find the nearest pharmacy to you.

August Bank Holiday Monday pharmacy opening times:

West Cornwall

•Tesco pharmacy, Station Road, Carn Brae Industrial Estate: noon – 4pm

•Boots pharmacy, High Street, St Ives: 8.30am – 8pm

•Boots pharmacy, West Cornwall Shopping Park, Marsh Lane, Hayle: 8am – 8pm

•Tesco pharmacy, Clodgey Lane, Helston: noon -4pm

•Lloyds pharmacy, Sainsbury’s Eastern Green, Penzance: 9am – 5pm

•Boots pharmacy, The Pharmacy, Fore Street, Porthleven: 10am – 4pm

•Boots pharmacy, Market Dew Street, Penzance: 10am -4pm

Central Cornwall:

•Boots pharmacy, Fore Street, Fowey: 10am – 4pm

•Boots pharmacy, Kingsley Village Shopping Park, Fraddon: 8am – 8pm

•Boots pharmacy, Fore Street, Mevagissey: 10am – 4pm

•Boots pharmacy, Beach Road, Perranporth: 10am -4pm

•Asda pharmacy, Cromwell Road, St Austell: 9am – 6pm

•Boots pharmacy, Fore Street, St Austell: 10am – 4pm

•Boots pharmacy, Pydar Street, Truro: 8.30am-5.30pm

•Lloyds pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, Treyew Road, Truro: 9am-5pm

•Tesco pharmacy, Garras Wharf, Truro: noon – 4pm

•Boots pharmacy, Market Street, Falmouth: 10am – 4pm

•Boots pharmacy, Bank Street, Newquay: 10am – 4pm.

North and east Cornwall:

•Asda pharmacy, Launceston Road, Bodmin: 9am-6pm

•Boots pharmacy, Belle Vue, Bude: 10am – 4pm

•Tesco pharmacy, Tavistock Road, Launceston: noon -4pm

•Boots pharmacy, Baytree Hill, Liskeard: 8.30am – 6pm

•Boots pharmacy, Coach House Arcade, Fore Street: 10am -4pm

•Boots pharmacy, Market Street, Padstow: 9am – 4pm

•Boots pharmacy, New Courthouse, The Platt, Wadebridge: 10am – 4pm.

For full details of opening times and contact details visit:

https://www.england.nhs.uk/south/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/08/pharmacy-bank-holiday-west-cornwall2.pdf