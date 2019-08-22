Easy way to relieve Bank Holiday NHS pressure

22 August 2019, 10:23 | Updated: 22 August 2019, 11:34

On average it takes seven minutes from walking through the pharmacy door to seeing a pharmacist, which makes it one of the fastest way to access health care here in Cornwall.

 They can give confidential expert advice and treatment for a range of common illnesses and complaints, such as skin conditions like rashes and eczema, coughs, colds, sore throats and allergies, nappy rash, water infections in women and sticky eyes in adults and children.

It’s as Pharmacists have revealed the top ailments and injuries ahead of the Bank Holiday.

Jellyfish stings that have inflicted blisters and a hand injury caused by an aggressive seagull are all among the list of most frequent reasons people have made a visit to their pharmacist this summer.

It’s usual for a pharmacist to see these sorts of rashes and bites during the summer and a lot of people will panic about it but they can usually be easily treated with over-the-counter remedies recommended by a pharmacist.

Especially this weekend it can also be a way to relieve pressure off our already stretched NHS services here in Cornwall.

Check the list below to find the nearest pharmacy to you.

 

August Bank Holiday Monday pharmacy opening times:

 

West Cornwall

•Tesco pharmacy, Station Road, Carn Brae Industrial Estate: noon – 4pm

•Boots pharmacy, High Street, St Ives: 8.30am – 8pm

•Boots pharmacy, West Cornwall Shopping Park, Marsh Lane, Hayle: 8am – 8pm

•Tesco pharmacy, Clodgey Lane, Helston: noon -4pm

•Lloyds pharmacy, Sainsbury’s Eastern Green, Penzance: 9am – 5pm

•Boots pharmacy, The Pharmacy, Fore Street, Porthleven: 10am – 4pm

•Boots pharmacy, Market Dew Street, Penzance: 10am  -4pm

Central Cornwall:

•Boots pharmacy, Fore Street, Fowey: 10am – 4pm

•Boots pharmacy, Kingsley Village Shopping Park, Fraddon: 8am – 8pm

•Boots pharmacy, Fore Street, Mevagissey: 10am – 4pm

•Boots pharmacy, Beach Road, Perranporth: 10am -4pm

•Asda pharmacy, Cromwell Road, St Austell: 9am – 6pm

•Boots pharmacy, Fore Street, St Austell: 10am – 4pm

•Boots pharmacy, Pydar Street, Truro: 8.30am-5.30pm

•Lloyds pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, Treyew Road, Truro: 9am-5pm

•Tesco pharmacy, Garras Wharf, Truro: noon – 4pm

•Boots pharmacy, Market Street, Falmouth: 10am – 4pm

•Boots pharmacy, Bank Street, Newquay: 10am – 4pm.

North and east Cornwall:

•Asda pharmacy, Launceston Road, Bodmin: 9am-6pm

•Boots pharmacy, Belle Vue, Bude: 10am – 4pm

•Tesco pharmacy, Tavistock Road, Launceston: noon -4pm

•Boots pharmacy, Baytree Hill, Liskeard: 8.30am – 6pm

•Boots pharmacy, Coach House Arcade, Fore Street: 10am -4pm

•Boots pharmacy, Market Street, Padstow: 9am – 4pm

•Boots pharmacy, New Courthouse, The Platt, Wadebridge: 10am – 4pm.

 

For full details of opening times and contact details visit:

 

https://www.england.nhs.uk/south/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/08/pharmacy-bank-holiday-west-cornwall2.pdf

Latest News

See more Latest News

WhatsApp users can change their fonts easily

Genius WhatsApp font change will have your friends seriously confused

Technology

The strikes will affect loads of holidaymakers

Ryanair strikes 2019: Dates and latest flight information on the August strike action

News

Disruption for Ocado customers as it suffers second fire this year

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

A new family are joining Albert Sqaure

EastEnders' new family the Penesar brothers 'set to cause trouble' in Walford

TV & Movies

These giant bags of popcorn are great for sharing with colleagues

Work snacks: Poundland popcorn proves a ratings winner

Food & Health

Deep Water viewers baffled by Anna Friel thong comment in last night's episode

Deep Water viewers baffled by Anna Friel thong comment in last night's episode

TV & Movies

Jamie Oliver struggled to get his words out as he revisited the abandoned restaurant

Jamie Oliver breaks down in tears as he returns to empty restaurant following collapse

TV & Movies

Michelle Keegan spoke out about her friendship with Jack Tweed

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright didn't watch Jade documentary - despite him appearing as Jack Tweed's best man

Celebrities

Peter Andre has made a very cheeky confession

Peter Andre sends fans wild with ‘massive bulge’ in underwear photo

Celebrities