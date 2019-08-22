Multiple break-ins at beach RNLI lifeguard unit

22 August 2019, 16:27 | Updated: 22 August 2019, 16:32

Third time in two weekends

The lifeguard unit at Boobys beach, near Padstow, has been broken into on multiple occasions recently, some which have involved the theft of donations to the RNLI.

The first break-in occurred during the night on Saturday 10 August but those involved in this incident have already been identified and dealt with by the police. 

The following two incidents happened over the past weekend and those responsible have not yet been identified. Overnight on Saturday (17 August), there was a break-in and some of the money from the charity box was stolen. Then on Sunday night, there was another break-in and the entire charity box was stolen.

These donations help to fund our lifesaving service and equipment including the RNLI’s lifeguard units, which are vital for the lifeguards to be able to carry out their day-to-day duties. 

It is where they often treat first aids, assist lost children, and store equipment and uniform. 

Leon Bennett, Lifeguard Supervisor in North Cornwall said: "It is extremely disappointing when break-ins like this happen, the theft of the donations has been a real blow to the lifeguards and the local fundraisers who dedicate their time to raising money for our lifesaving charity.

"Fortunately the recent break-ins have not affected the lifeguards’ ability to do their jobs and they continue to work hard patrolling the North Cornwall beaches every day from 10am-6pm."

If you have any information regarding the break-ins on the weekend, please inform the police by calling 101 and using the crime reference number CR/074535/19.

