Five arrested after illegal rave in Norfolk

8 July 2019, 08:13 | Updated: 8 July 2019, 08:14

Police have arrested five people and seized sound equipment after a social media tip-off about an illegal dance party in Norfolk.

The police were called at around 7.30pm on Saturday night after a member of the public noticed an advertisement for the event on Facebook.

Subsequent inquiries led officers to discover a rave with around 600 people at Massingham Heath near Grimston, King's Lynn.

Additional resources, including specially trained police support units, arrived on Sunday, disrupting the event at about 3.45pm.

Three men, aged 25, 28 and 31, have been arrested in connection with organising the rave while two other men, aged 20 and 33, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving.

All five remain in police custody where they will be questioned.

Norfolk Constabulary's Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Nick Davison said: "A significant policing operation was held today to ensure the event was disrupted and closed down safely, while securing evidence with a view to prosecuting organisers. The action taken today falls in line with our robust approach to tackling such events.

"Raves, not uncommon at this time of year, can be very disruptive for local residents and landowners while the presence of hundreds of people and vehicles can also have a detrimental impact on the environment."

