Norwich manager extends contract

Norwich City fans have double the reason to celebrate after last night.

Not only did the team return to the top of the Championship with a 3-2 win over Hull at Carrow Road, but manager Daniel Farke signed a new long-term contract with the club.

It'll keep him and his staff with the Canaries until June 2022.

After being knocked off the summit by Leeds on Tuesday night, Norwich swiftly re-asserted their authority, with goals from Marco Stiepermann and Emi Buendia putting them two up inside 14 minutes.

Although the Tigers pulled one back on the stroke of half-time through Marc Pugh, the hosts were irresistible after the break, with Buendia scoring his second on the hour mark.

Former Norwich striker Chris Martin marked his return to Carrow Road by making it 3-2 four minutes from time with a close-range header but Norwich saw out the game with few problems.