Man questioned over fatal M11 crash

A man has been arrested in connection with a crash on the M11 on Wednesday that killed a motorcyclist.

A 63-year-old man from Dunmow died following the collision between junction 8 and junction 6 near Stansted.

A 37-year-old man from Harlow was arrested yesterday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving unfit through drink or drugs.