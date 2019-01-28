What Do Tesco Job Losses Mean For Workers At Distribution Centre In Thurrock?

The union Unite wants to know what job losses at Tesco stores across the UK could mean for workers at the distribution centre in Thurrock.

The chain has confirmed today that up to 9000 jobs are at risk at its head office and in stores across the country, as part of efforts to simplify the business.

Unite, Britain and Ireland's largest union, has called for urgent talks with Tesco bosses.

Unite is recognised at four distribution centres with about 1,000 members who deliver to stores across the UK. The centres are at Belfast, Didcot (Oxfordshire), Doncaster and Thurrock in Essex.

Unite national officer for retail distribution Adrian Jones said: "Our top priority this week is to arrange a meeting with Tesco's management to get a clear picture of what the supermarket is planning, following media reports at the weekend that up to 15,000 jobs could be at risk.

"This is a very worrying time for our members who deliver to Tesco stores across the UK. While the reports centre on job losses in-store, such as at the bakeries and deli counters, we still need to know what this could mean for our members.

"What is required very quickly from Tesco is clarity on its intentions going forward.