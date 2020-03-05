Anne-Marie accidentally lets slip she’s working on new music with Ed Sheeran

Anne-Marie has said she’s ‘excited’ about bringing out new songs with Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran recently revealed he’s taking a break from music, but it looks like he’s actually been in the studio with Anne-Marie.

Speaking to Zoe Hardman on the blue carpet at The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk, Anne-Marie, 28, said she loves working with her pal.

She said: “He’s one of my favourite writers ever, not even to work with but hearing his music and lyrics all the time and he’s really inspiring so working with him is a dream.

Anne Marie at The Global Awards 2020. Picture: PA Images

"I didn’t know if it was going to work or not because sometimes it doesn’t when you’re friends with someone and it could go terribly wrong, but it worked for us.”

She then accidentally let slip: “I’m excited for our new songs,” before looking awkwardly at her manager.

Ed, 29, has penned several songs with Anne-Marie including the global hit 2002. She also supported Ed on his Divide Tour in 2017 and 2018.

Ed Sheeran is writing new music with Anne-Marie. Picture: PA Images

Meanwhile, the likes of Ella Eyre, Ellie Goulding and JLS also hit the blue carpet for The Global Awards 2020.

And Anne-Marie wasn’t the only one to dish the dirt about upcoming music, as Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes, and JB Gill revealed what fans can expect from their new tour.

When Zoe asked how their dance moves were coming along now they are older, Ortise revealed: “Aston can still do backflips, let’s put it that way.”

JB then added: “Look we have to a little bit of preparation because we are older but we are also wiser so we do smarter moves now.

“We have to put more effort in, but we get more out.”

Before Oritse teased: “You’re going to see the JLS show, the dancing, the singing, everything.”

