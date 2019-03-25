Plans to revamp junction 10 on the M5

25 March 2019, 15:38 | Updated: 25 March 2019, 16:24

Plans for new junction

A bid is going in for money from the Government to fund a new multi-million pound junction 10 on the M5.

If successful it would provide a new all-movements junction giving access from the motorway both northbound and southbound into Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire County Council say it it will also support areas identified for housing north and west of Cheltenham.

Cllr Mark Hawthorne, leader of the council, said, ''Gloucestershire is doing its bit to cut congestion in Cheltenham and support the district councils with their housing plans. If we are successful, this would be the largest and most ambitious road infrastructure project that we've ever taken on.

''The new junction and link road would support growth plans throughout Gloucestershire, as well as solve long standing traffic and travel issues. This is another example of how we are working to keep our county moving.''

If successful the council will be pressing on rapidly with the design of the new road and motorway junction with the new junction scheduled to open in 2024.

