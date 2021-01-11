Minister says people will not be limited to leaving the house once a week

Some reports claimed people could be limited to the number of times they leave the house per week. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Minister for Covid Vaccine Deployment said 'the measures are tough enough as it is'.

As Government officials are said to be considering tougher lockdown measures, it has been reported that people could be limited to the amount of times they leave the house per week.

According to the Mail Online, a source from Whitehall said that people could be restricted from leaving their homes more than once a week.

However, Minister for Covid Vaccine Deployment, Nadhim Zahawi, has said today that 'the measures are tough enough as it is'.

The Minister for Covid Vaccine Deployment told Susanna and Piers 'the measures are tough enough as it is'. Picture: ITV

Appearing on Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Mr Zahawi was asked if support bubbles were going to be restricted and whether people would be restricted to the number of times they could leave the house per week.

In reply, he said: "So no, as I said to you, we think the lockdown is tough."

He went on: "This virus loves social interaction. I know, we're all pro-social animals, it's in our DNA. But every moment where we think about socialising or actually do socialise, then you're giving the virus the opportunity."

He said people should be going to parks for exercise and not socialising. Picture: Getty

Susanna Reid went on to probe the Minister, asking him if by social interactions he meant support bubbles.

He went on to tell the presenting duo: "We want to keep that exception in place for two people to get together absolutely."

However, he added: "In parks, you go out for exercise and exercise only, not for social interaction.

"I know it's hard, because as I said we're all social animals. But please stay at home because the way you give me the space to vaccinate more of the vulnerable more quickly is if we all follow the rules."

Susanna Reid went on to probe the Minister over support bubbles. Picture: ITV

Piers was quick to point out that the Minister couldn't guarantee anything, which Mr Zahawi agreed with.

He explained: "We have to review everything because we've got to make sure we bring this new variant under control whilst we vaccinate more of the vulnerable people more quickly."

Boris Johnson is set to address the nation this afternoon in a press conference from Downing Street.

